Woke Chef Cooked Over White House East Wing Social Media Remembrance Post

This is what happens when you're in too deep and your Trump Derangement Syndrome never takes a break

Trump Derangement Syndrome has consumed yet another victim.

Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio, who has been a fixture on "Top Chef" for two decades, fired up Twitter over the weekend to do his duty, which means he fired off an East Wing post that was immediately destroyed.

"My wife and I in the East Wing," Tom confidently tweeted while showing off a photo of him and his wife in front of a portrait of George Washington. "I can't believe it is gone."

Here's the problem: Tom's photo wasn't taken in the East Wing of the White House.

Oops.

Lessons we learned here:

The East Wing faux outrage you're seeing on Facebook and other social media channels is performative woke nonsense so those virtue signalers will look good at their upcoming holiday gatherings.

These people are as dumb as you think they are; they might've hit it big in the culinary world, but the minute they want to dive into politics, it shows how stupid they are or how stupid they think you are.

The East Wing is going to mess around and get a seven-part series out of Ken Burns for PBS.

If you think Tom's woke, you should see his wife's Instagram page.

Does this room look familiar, Tom?

According to Google's archive, Colicchio has had Trump Derangement Syndrome going all the way back to 2016 when he was terrified over what Trump would do to America's food system. That was followed by Colicchio supporting a federal lawsuit against Trump based on the premise Trump was using the White House to build up his own establishments at the detriment to Tom's establishments.

You get the idea. Tom's in deep.

So deep that when he learned the East Wing was being torn down, he had to snap off a #neverforget tweet.

It didn't go well.