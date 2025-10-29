WNBA Player Starts Offseason By Floating Naked On The Cover Of Playboy

For those of you wondering if Playboy is still around, sleep easy tonight. It is! Now, has it fallen off a bit? Sure. All print media has. But, it's still kicking, and that's all we can ask for in late 2025.

Tuesday, the famous sex bunny announced all of this year's cover models. I don't know why they waited until Halloween to do that, but I don't care. I think it has something to do with being featured in the upcoming winter Playmate issue? Who knows.

Anyway, thumbing through the virtual magazine (Instagram), one name caught my eye … for obvious reasons.

WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick – Playboy's Miss June 2025.

Wow! Ever heard of her? Well, you're about to, because she's a history maker.

From Playboy:

Kysre is the first current female professional basketball player to also take on the Playmate title. Formerly a WNBA player, Kysre now works as a free agent.

The two roles, she says, are not in contrast to each other: "What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I’m not stepping outside who I am. I’m building a multidimensional brand."

WNBA or Playboy? Easy call, really

Congrats, Kysre! Welcome to Playboy. It ain't what it once was, but it's still quite the feather in someone's cap.

For those wondering – and that's probably none of you because you're just here for the pictures – Gondrezick most recently played for the Chicago Sky last season. Yes, that makes her Angel Reese's teammate.

Angel recently walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show, becoming the first professional athlete to do so. What's in the water in Chicago? First Angel, now Kysre. #BreakingBarriers, am I right?

Maybe this is why the Sky have been ass for the past two seasons? Perhaps the gals are too focused on offseason activities?

Frankly, I don't blame them. I'd imagine both gigs pay better. Lord knows both are better for their careers, long-term.

Anyway, Gondrezick was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever out of West Virginia, and has played in 24 career games over four seasons. Those stats won't exactly jump off the page, but folks don't usually read Playboy for the Xs and Os, so I think she's just fine.

Happy Wednesday, everyone.