WNBA Nobody Gets Denied Entry Into A Club After All-Star Game & Pulls 'Don't You Know Who I Am?' Card

The absurdity of this league is great for OutKick's business model and we're loving it.

Actually, no, we don't know who you are.

Let's go to Indianapolis, where the no-name WNBA players were in town over the weekend for the all-star game and figured everyone, including club bouncers, would just know that they're a big deal these days.

Spoiler: The security guards, like the rest of America, have no idea who these women are outside of Caitlin Clark. At the ESPYs, comedian Shane Gillis proved it when he cooked up a fake story about a black woman in the crowd who was a WNBA all-star. The crowd gave the woman a big round of applause.

It turned out to be a random black woman who is friends with Gillis.

Meanwhile, back in Indy, blowhard Courtney Williams (has an annual salary of $177,500), the one with the pink buzz cut who could be Rajon Rondo's sister, believed security guards would recognize her from the WNBA All-Star Game.

Girlfriend, that's hilarious.

"Bruh, we in the 'W’ and s--t and we just got done at the All-Star Game," Williams tells the security guy. "So, I'm sorry, I'm not even trying to be funny but we should not be waiting in no line."

"We always on stream," she adds, referencing her Twitch stream which the bouncers also have no idea about. "Ya'all know that."

Actually, nope, we don't. Couldn't pick you out of a police lineup.

The night didn't end there. Eventually, Williams and her crew of nobodies ended up at a Sports Illustrated party where Diplo, a famous DJ shipped in for the weekend, was spinning country tunes.

Williams didn't like it and demanded that he start playing hip-hop music.

Diplo bent the knee to the WNBA mafia.

"I loved this party and I love a challenge as a dj. I was booked with the amazing Carly Pearce," a defeated Diplo wrote Monday on Twitter. "We had a country vibe going - if all the studs and Wnba all stars want to turn up im goin to run it .. its not hard for me to go from country/ house / hip hop and take everyone on a journey and be as inclusive as possible.

"If Courtney comes with this energy im gonna match it - check my setlist from saturday night in Indiana.. its a party for everyone where else but mid west America can we do this?"

In other words, it was just another weekend from this ridiculous league that continues to provide OutKick with red meat on a daily basis.

Reportedly, business is booming for the WNBA and we're here for it.

Keep yelling at bouncers. Keep taking shots at Clark. It's great for our business model.