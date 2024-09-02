Wisconsin Sorority Girls Take Internet By Storm With Viral VIDEO: WATCH

Wisconsin sorority girls are putting the SEC on notice.

One of the best trends on the internet is what we refer to as the "sorority wars." The concept is shockingly simple:

Sororities post viral videos to attract new members and gain online clout.

It's also a great reminder of how awesome America is. The European mind simply can't comprehend what happens on American college campuses, and we won't apologize for it.

Wisconsin sorority goes mega-viral

Traditionally speaking, the SEC tends to dominate the sorority wars with Arizona State or Florida State lobbing in an attack from time to time. Alabama is considered the crown jewel.

Well, buckle up because the women in Alpha Phi at the University of Wisconsin opened a new front in this war, and they're taking the internet by storm.

The video below started going viral late Saturday and is still roaring across social media platforms. I think it's safe to say they're out flanking whatever recent attacks we've had from the SEC and anywhere else.

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say after this video went nuclear.

Now, it's not a secret to OutKick readers that I graduated from Wisconsin. I loved my time in Madison. Unfortunately, most stories remain secret due to the fact many of the others involved now hold high government jobs with top-secret security clearances. We'll save those stories for down the road, but I will say that this video doesn't shock me at all.

Not even a little bit. The SEC thought they could run the show. Little did they know that Wisconsin sororities have been cooking for a long time.

A very long time going way before I ever arrived on campus. Much like college football, the Big Ten might not get the love the SEC does from the national press, but as shown above, we can play some ball with the best of them.

Now, we sit back and wait to see how the SEC responds. Welcome to the sorority wars. It's truly America at its finest.