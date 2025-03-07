Army Drops Epic Hype Video That Will Terrify America's Enemies: WATCH

The United States Army wants the world to know it stands ready to fight in any conditions.

The United States military has incredible capabilities that are unrivaled and unmatched by any other military on the planet.

It's nice to be a citizen of the world's most powerful country. It keeps me warm at night.

Army drops awesome cold weather hype video.

The Army decided to hop on X this week and post a video of members of the 11th Airborne Division in a cold weather training exercise, and it's awesome.

It has some serious "Red Dawn" vibes to it, and as OutKick readers know, it's perhaps the coolest movie ever made.

Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's something about winter warfare that just hits different. I don't know if it's the gear or simply history that puts it on a different level.

America has a storied history of crushing people in the snow. The greatest example of all is the Battle of the Bulge.

The 101st Airborne was surrounded near Bastogne as the Germans threw the kitchen sink at them in a massive offensive to try to stop the bleeding after D-Day.

Despite facing overwhelming odds and a lack of proper equipment and resources, the American paratroopers beat back the German advance in brutally cold winter conditions.

The actions of the men involved were a focal point of the legendary series "Band of Brothers."

There was plenty of cold-weather combat in the mountains of Afghanistan for two decades, and don't think for a second the United States military doesn't stand ready to fight in those conditions again if it's necessary.

Also, it's great to see Army promos, once again, are alpha as hell and not woke garbage. The vibe shift is incredible.

Be thankful our men and women stand ready to fight. The world is safer for it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.