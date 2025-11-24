Winnie Cooper Gets Stuffed Into A Red Dress For The Holidays That Has Gen X Talking, JJ McCarthy Memes & MEAT

Plus: The NFL refs better stop calls like this against the Chiefs

This might be the most wide open NFL playoffs I can ever remember

What if I told you the Buffalo Bills are currently the 7th seed in the AFC playoffs and would travel to Denver in the first round? What if I also told you the Packers would travel to Chicago for a first-round game?

And what if…I told you the Jags would travel to Indianapolis for a first rounder?

I'm sitting here wondering what the NFL is going to pull to get the Chiefs into the playoffs with guys like Daniel Jones, Bo Nix and Trevor Lawrence trending towards clinching playoff births.

If I'm CBS, you damn well better believe I'm on the phone to the NFL today telling them to knock off shit like the refs pulled on this call. The playoffs NEED the Chiefs on the road in the playoffs AND the Bills in as the No. 6 seed.

In Bengals news, I should've taken up Jim M. on that Pats -6.5 bet

I thought it was going to come down to the touchdown hook, but it ended up a simple 26-20 win over MY Bengals. For the first time this season, I didn't watch a single down from the game. I spent the afternoon golfing and putting up Christmas lights with my sons. We also blew the leaves out of our neighbor's front yard.

In other words, I had a much more productive Sunday than sitting there watching a very poor Bengals team.

— Jim M. emailed after the game:

I told you the jury is still out on the the Patriots. New team, new coaching and an easy schedule. Plus the Pats D and O lines had a bunch of guys go down yesterday. That game was a nailbiter!

Ps, you should have taken the 7!!!

The college football game clock

— Chad R. asks:

Do you like the fact that the clock doesn't stop for every 1st down in college football anymore except under 2 minutes of each half? I love it, as there are already too many stoppages in play.

Kinsey:

Yes, get these games moving. By the way, did you catch what Jake Butt said about Ohio State during the Purdue game where he mentioned how the Buckeyes were not snapping the ball until late in the play clock to shorten their season?

Yes, Ohio State has been load managing with the play clock AND by sitting the stars against Rutgers and UCLA.

CFB fans need to realize the sport they love is trending towards the NFL more and more. Ohio State clinched a playoff spot and rested the starters. SEC fans will eventually ask their coaches to do the same, if possible.

What's up with idiots damaging golf courses this weekend?

— Rob S. in NC checks back in after a layoff:

Relax Joe, had an unusual display of art on my weekend part time gig, hole #16. Haven't checked in a long time , thought this would be appreciated. Happy Thanksgiving

Kinsey:

Some idiot, or idiots, destroyed a cup a course we played yesterday. I should've taken a photo of the damage. The idiot also stole the flag and left damage that will be difficult to fix.

At least the green dong will disappear over time.

Did you turn on your OUTSIDE Christmas lights over the weekend?

— Mark in Lincoln agrees with my stance that lights don't get turned on until AFTER Thanksgiving:

Could NOT agree more with you on Christmas lights before Thanksgiving! Might venture to say that if you light up your house prior to Thanksgiving, you might not like America??? This is (according to AI) the oldest American-only holiday!!!!!!

Putting up lights when it is still warm…I am good with. Turning those lights on prior…Anti-American! Go THANKSGIVING!

Let the conversation start!

Are you a weather dork? Here's a hack to dork out even more

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY emails:

Brother Joe turned me on to this little bro-hack. Take an unused tablet (God knows we all have them tucked aways in drawers or storage).

Charge up. Download the "WhatWeather" app and you have a little weather station always on during the day (rests at night unless you refresh).

Be the envy of all your friends.

More ‘What I’ve Learned' emails from the readers

— Tom tells me:

"The world desires what a man can do, not what he thinks he knows." "Three men can keep a secret, if two of them are dead." I read you every day, 73 this year, wildflowers did great this year, apple crop good, we mowed a lot with timely rains here in northwest Illinois. Keep up the great work you do with this community you have built! Mow on.

— John in Milford, MI shares his:

Got a few thoughts regarding what I’ve learned:



1. Smooth seas do not make good sailors. Everyone wants to be a victim these days and use it as an excuse for their shortcomings, but it is better to embrace adversity. Most of us encounter it sooner or later whether we like it or not, and as they say it builds character.



2. Never make an important decision at night - it often leads to regret. If you are on the fence about quitting your job or breaking up with your girl, make your final decision in the morning. Things look different when the sun is up.



3. Always keep dogs. Tough to sneak up on a dog. I’m a Rottweiler fan myself, but even a little yapper will alert you to trouble. The fact that they will probably end up being your best friend is just gravy

— Scott in Florida says:

This might not be what I learned, but it’s a what has been taught and passed down.

My Dad was a great man and he taught me a lot. I am the person I am today because of him. But a couple sayings he left with me always prove out. When planning a gathering of friends and/or family, you can never have too much alcohol or too much ice. It will never go to waste.

I have added to that and passed it down to my son. When in doubt, pay for the upgrade. It’s ALWAYS worth it.

Keep up the great work Joe. This is the best community on the planet.

— Jim T. in San Diego clearly thinks Lane Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss:

My dad wasn't much for handing out advice, but he did tell me this: If she'll cheat with you, she'll cheat on you.

— Michael F. in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL is a fellow Rocket:

Best wishes for a great Thanksgiving to you and the SCREENCAPS family. A few sage nuggets I value:



"Never put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari, treat your body the same." Common sense advice in college when an inebriated me was dead set on getting a battleship tattoo across my chest on a Sunday evening.



"Fitness and health trump money and wealth. ". Coined that myself, rings truer by the day as I see friends and family declining due to horrendous life choices like fast food, sodas, sweets, processed garbage.



"Never go to bed angry with your spouse." Advice from my Italian Nonna which has proven axiomatic after 38 years of wedded bliss with the same saint.



Go Rockets!

Is This The Christmas Gift of the Year?

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston needs one of these from all the miles on the highways across Texas and Louisiana:

You asked for recommendations on a great Christmas gift… this gizmo is life changing. It’s not expensive, and holy shit if you don’t have something like this buy one for someone in your house. They’ll love it. And your neck / shoulders / back will love you for it.

https://mymocuishle.com/



When the Christmas tree finally dies

— Mike N. emails:

I dragged down our Christmas tree we bought from Frontgate catalog in 2000 for $500 for the last time today. Two full rows of our lighted tree are bingo. Was this the "1970 yellow top/bottom garage fridge that still works today" of pre-lit Christmas trees never to be seen again?

Absolutely love the lively college football team/ conferences write ins. Tell Mark in R-Kansas that sunrise pic has been seen & heard.

Life lesson: directly related to the SC’s motto "do hard things" is the little frame my mom had hanging in our upstairs bathroom growing up "God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."

Random things you see in the wild

— Rob J. knew exactly where to email this one:

Not a big grammar police person, but I got a chuckle from the sign. It’s been up for a few weeks now.

A Moment Of Nature On This Monday Morning

That's it for this Thanksgiving Week Monday. I need to go over some scheduling this week. I'll cover Tuesday Screencaps, SeanJo is in for me on Wednesday, then I'll be back Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Get those emails in. Let's have a fun week.

