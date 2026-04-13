Winnie Cooper & D.J. Tanner Are Now In Their 50s & Haven't Lost A Step, A Wild Jets Stat & Masters Meals!

Celebrities who came through Anonymous Masters Employee's drink stand over the weekend

— Anonymous Masters Employee writes:

Re cell phone usage. Yes, it’s rare to see any in the wild at the Masters. I think concession stand supers do have access in order to coordinate certain actions like the foaming issue with the beer cups and making that switch on the fly. Or, Sunday mornings when we count down from 10, 9, 8 etc to start selling beer at 11 am (Georgia state law) and that green light comes from a member over the phone.

Each stand has a Richmond County Sheriff or cop assigned to them. They are primarily there in case a patron has possibly had a little too much to drink and action needs to be taken. Cell phone use falls under this as well. During a weather delay a couple of years ago, our stand sheriff told me about a young male patron he saw talking on a cell phone near the stand. He politely told him to put it away asap. He did not. Bad move. The call for back up was made and arrived shortly thereafter. The patron was driven up to the security office at the clubhouse. Turns out he was some law associate at a firm in Atlanta and was at the Masters doing reconnaissance for the senior partners at the firm who were coming the next day. Security told his senior partners to not only not bother coming but those badges were lost in perpetuity. That law associate must now be like DD Simpson in Animal House, whereabouts unknown.

Eli Manning came through the stand Saturday. He needed some bottled waters. An asst super who is a huge NYG fan paid for them so Eli wouldn’t have to deal with it. It made the asst supers week. Said Eli thanked him profusely and couldn’t have been nicer.

Dwyane Wade came through Friday as well as Gregg Olsen. Ryan Fitzpatrick is an annual regular at our stand.

Busy today, more Irish drinking beer, but in the end it paid off. I’m sure they’re out celebrating tonight at Top Dawg Tavern with JD.

I just had to laugh at people claiming my Masters source doesn't know what he's talking about when it comes to cellphones on the Augusta National grounds

Look, I don't know how much clearer I can make it for the Twitter dorks, my source is impeccable. I know you guys wouldn't doubt me. You know there are high-level people who read this column.

In 2024, Canoe Kirk and I found ourselves with an issue at Augusta National. I mentioned my source's name and the situation was instantly resolved. The look on Canoe Kirk's face was something else. He couldn't believe how fast that name got results.

Anyway, let this be a reminder of the power of Screencaps. The column absolutely DOMINATED Twitter this weekend. Show me a golf account or someone like the Pompliano brothers who had more insider info than I had.

This tweet from the very, very well-placed Masters source did 700k views.

Masters Anonymous Employee's early Sunday morning message did 160k views.

Rookie Masters Employee had 362k views via his report on what it's like to make cold sandwiches that are shipped across the street to the tournament.

DIY Masters pimento sandwiches

— Duncan in Georgia says:

I saw that a reader was asking about the pimento cheese recipe. Read this article - I'm friends with Ted Godfrey's daughter, and after he passed away, I asked her for the "secret" that ANGC doesn't know. She told me, and she said I'm one of maybe 5 people who know the secret. All ANGC had to do was give him some badges, and he would've let them know the secret. I feel privileged to know what they don't, and I'll never tell.

https://www.golfdigest.com/story/masters-2019-the-curious-case-of-the-original-pimento-cheese-recipe-and-how-you-can-now-buy-it

Are Masters amateurs still amateurs?

— Norm wonders:

Can he really be called an "Amateur".... when he has 4 different sponsor logos on his shirt (not including his PING hat, which I get... we all need a cool hat). In this day of NIL, the loss of true "student Athletes", etc., it seems obscene that an 18-year-old high school kid can take sponsor endorsements and still be called an Amateur. You'd think that a body as august as the Masters membership would allow an Amateur to sport logos. Did he violate any NCAA rule, or NIL caveat? Curious..... I'm not doubting his (potential) talent.... let's just use the correct label.

Not to pile on, but I want to be on record stating that CBS was very sloppy on Sunday

It wasn't just the winning putt. I'm not a technical TV guy, but the director was taking live camera shots live that just didn't make sense. Tracking balls was also a big issue.

Between ESPN's Par 3 nonsense and CBS' performance, it was not a great year for Masters networks.

2026 Masters grade: B- … That stretch on the back nine when nobody was really making anything was brutal. It felt like I was watching a beating a dead horse GIF. I kept waiting for someone to do something.

I'm Rory'd out. I'm tired of Nantz saying "Rory" and "Scottie."

The most interesting thing from the weekend, for me, had to be the Chinese dude who couldn't get off the toilet and then shot a 10 with Scottie trying to chase down Rors. A 10 on Sunday in one of the final groups is pure theater. And then CBS didn't show us any of it.

I'm serious, our dogs went crazy Saturday over the bird noises being piped in by CBS. Interestingly, the birds quieted down for 15-16-17-18. How is it the birds go so nuts for Amen Corner?

By the way, CBS was running old footage of Rae's Creek pre-hurricane flooding. Did you notice how wide the creek is now? CBS is trying to make you think that it's still this babbling brook of water meandering in front of No. 12. Instead, it now looks like a lake.

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Masters party!

— Gen X Warren in Florida emails:

Glad y’all had a great time in Florida a couple of weeks ago. We’ve been getting some much needed rain, so I hope the weather held out. We’re heading to Naples for a weekend trip next month (Floridians vacation in other parts of Florida

).



Yesterday, my neighbor and I co-hosted our second Sunday Masters Watch Party. Last year, after reading a Screencaps where you said the Taste of the Masters was on sale, I grabbed the Small Hosting Kit (Large was sold out) and we added egg salad and BBQ pork from Publix and had a great time at his house.



This year, I was able to secure the Large Hosting Kit and the Azalea kit and the party was bigger. My wife brought her friend over and they ended up napping as Rory made his run. All in all, a great time with friends and neighbors. We’ll get the Large Hosting Kit again but maybe not the Azalea kit (it was pricey). Glad to see Rory win another Green Jacket in a row!

— Randal R. threw his own party:

Hey Joe — no kurobuta pork this time but a very pleasant Masters Sunday and birthday cookout with family.

Have any of you been to Wrestlemania?

Canoe Kirk, of all people, wanted me to ask this question.

He didn't give me any specific questions about attending Wrestlemania, so, if you've gone, how about a simple question, "Would you do it again?" Or, how about, "Was it worth attending as a pop culture, people-watching event?"

Let's go that route.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use Gmail

Need the softball dads to weigh in on this one. Is this how girls react to hitting home runs on the travel ball circuit?

It seems aggressive, but I don't pay $17/day to go watch travel softball. You tell me.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Making magic on the screen

— Jim T. in San Diego tells me:

Yesterday I drove up to L.A. for a talk at the Claremont Graduate University on how computers are portrayed in movies. (CGU also hosts the Paul Gray PC Museum, so it was a nice tie-in0. The presenters were Jan Pascale and Steve Irwin, who most recently worked together to create the cockpit instrumentation for the experimental plane in the opening scene of "Top Gun: Maverick."

What was interesting to me was learning that (spoiler alert for SC readers who don't want to know how Hollywood magic is made) that anything appearing on a vintage computer screen - films or TV shows set in the 1990s or earlier, and you see a tube-based CRT monitor - is actually a handmade animation fed to the screen via a small, single-board computer like a Pi. And those CRT cases have the original tube removed, and replaced with a custom-fit LCD panel. Apparently there are several firms in Southern California that buy old monitors off eBay, and retit them with LCDs for this very purpose.

So if you're watching a show with Apple II or Commodores on screen, likely the cases are original but if they are turned on and being used, that screen modern.

(Apparently, it is cheaper to do it this way than to add computer monitor content via CGI in post-production, and you also give the actors visual cues to react to.)

The Ts spent the weekend at the Denver Botanical Gardens

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps spent her Sunday butchering dead limbs out of a Japanese maple and tinkering with her plants. She's starting to get antsy about getting things in the ground. But, first, we have to get our drip lines organized. In the old days, we would just plant things. Now, there's a whole process with drip lines, hoses and behind-the-scenes work.

It's like Augusta National on these grounds.

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That is it this morning. I know everyone is tired from a weekend sitting around watching golf. We're officially to mid-April. Time absolutely flies. We have track, baseball practices and work, work, work this week. TNML has one more preseason mow before the regular season starts up.

I'm officially back to my busy season.

Go have a great day.

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