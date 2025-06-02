Kirk Herbstreit Makes Troubling Claim About Ohio State Star And Death Threats: WATCH

Kirk Herbstreit claims former Ohio State star Will Howard faced serious backlash after a loss.

The Buckeyes won the national championship this past season, and the team's former star QB was a big reason why.

He helped run Ryan Day's high-octane offense, but it wasn't all sunshine and roses during the title march. The Buckeyes lost regular season games to Oregon and Michigan.

The loss to the Ducks was particularly brutal, due to Howard botching the clock management at the end.

Will Howard received death threats after Oregon loss.

It was a tough loss that left OSU fans in a state of shock and in shambles. Yet, some people took things way too far, according to Herbstreit.

Howard started getting death threats.

"You get to college football, you are playing on national TV, you miss a field goal when the game is on the line, you get death threats. Death threats. That is real. You know, Will Howard, he took a knee against Oregon. He played his a** off at Oregon. He took a knee because he lost the time. And he took death threats. Like, it’s so insane that these people have a voice to get to you. And you have just got to somehow insulate yourself the best you can. Because it is brutal," Herbstreit said during an interview with Ryan Hawk.

You can watch his comments in the video below starting around 54:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Anyone who issues death threats over sports is an absolute idiot, and should be treated as such.

There's no excuse for that kind of behavior. None, and those responsible should be charged, when necessary.

That's the best way to get that kind of garbage to end. Everyone is tough behind a computer screen. It's a lot different once the handcuffs come out.

Fortunately for Howard, it all worked out in the end. The Buckeyes won the national title, and he was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's going to be just fine as he continues with his football career. It's just a shame there are so many idiots out in the world with access to the internet. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.