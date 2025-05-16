Wild Road Rage Video Shows A Guy Getting His Ass Kicked While Hanging Out His Car Window

This road rage video should serve as a reminder to never spit on a guy bigger than you

A wild road rage video has been making the rounds on the internet over the last few days. It shows a man hanging out of his car window eating several haymakers as his car slowly starts rolling down an Ohio street.

He loses the fight, he loses his sunglasses, he loses his hat, and he loses some, if not most, of his pride before eventually speeding away from the large man who was feeding him the steady diet of big left hands.

The original version of the video appeared on TikTok on Wednesday with the caption "WELCOME TO OHIO!!!! PUNKS!" That's one way to describe the chaotic scene.

Commenters on the video speculated about the occupation of the larger-than-average man delivering the street justice to the guy getting the absolute shit beaten out of him.

Given the man's red polo shirt and khaki combination, the comment section thought that he may have been a member of Target security or possibly a Chik-fil-A employee.

There are even rumors floating around on social media that the man is a former NFL defensive lineman, but we’ve been unable to confirm if that’s the case.

Let this be a lesson to everyone to not spit on former NFL players during road rage incidents.

According to accounts of what led up to the beatdown, the two men were arguing with one another with their windows down.

The guy hanging out of his window getting repeatedly punched in the face allegedly thought it was a good idea to spit on the guy rocking the red polo.

It turns out, it wasn’t a good idea at all.

Have a look at the footage for yourself. The man delivering the haymakers hardly broke a sweat at all as he bounced the guy's head off of his own vehicle before casually walking back to his parked SUV.

Hanging out of his window during the fight was an interesting strategy for this guy to say the least. But let's be honest here he wasn’t ever going to win this fight.

Staying in his car while throwing what amounted to pillows at the giant of a human actually helped him out. Once he had his fill of punches to the face, he was able to drive away still conscious.

That may not have been the case had he gotten out and tried to square up with the possible member of Target security.