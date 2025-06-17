Wife Calls Out Husband For Drinking White Claw Every Morning Thinking It's An Energy Drink

A wife has hilariously outed her husband after he only recently found out that his daily morning White Claw Hard Seltzer was not an energy drink.

The viral tweet, which already has over 9 million views, was all the talk on social media Tuesday and has brought nothing but absolute hilarity in the comments section.

"I just found out my husband thought White Claws were energy drinks, and he's been drinking one on the way to work every day," @RealKateMelvin tweeted as "White Claw Energy" trended across X.

WHITE CLAW EVERY MORNING?!

I have so many questions, but mainly - HOW?

As someone who proudly proclaimed 2019 as "The Year of the Claw," and now can't even stand the smell of it anymore, I can tell you first-hand that the seltzer does in fact taste like alcohol. Also, who was the one buying them from the liquor store? If it was indeed the wife stocking up the fridge, then some blame has to be put on her, as she should have definitely questioned her husband's new-found infatuation with "Claws" all these years later!

Foolish of me to think that this story would bring any sort of logic, however, as the replies to Kate's tweet truly show just how screwed we are as a society.

WHERE HAS THE HUSBAND BEEN ALL THESE YEARS?

One person replied with a story "of a buddy" who thought Mike's Hard Lemonade was just "a cool branded lemonade," and didn't know it had alcohol in it when he offered it to a police officer while getting ready to tow a car involved in an accident!

Another person wrote that one time they mistakenly put a wine cooler in their kid's lunchbox instead of a fruit punch. Later, his middle school daughter said the drink "tasted funny." Or how about another husband who admitted that "the same thing happened to my wife!" before adding that his wife's job was homeschooling their children?!

"I always said we need to normalize mild alcoholism," wrote X user @DemocratusMagna.

WHITE CLAW RESPONDS

Eventually, word got around to White Claw, who have since chimed in from their official X account about the whole situation with a possible remedy.

"We admire his dedication to Grab Life by the Claw… but maybe not before spreadsheets. Might we suggest White Claw Zero Proof for his morning commute? DM us and we'll take care of it!" the beverage manufacturer wrote.

The greatest comment of all, however, came from one X user who perfectly summed up drinking a White Claw in 2025: "White Claw tastes like you're drinking TV static while someone screams the name of a fruit from another room."

Yes, it does. Which is why we've all moved onto SunnyD Vodka Seltzers, duh! (Not a sponsored post, but wouldn't mind the collaboration, SunnyD)!