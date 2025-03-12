Wife Of 'Ghost Adventures' Star Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Hire A Hitman To Kill Him

Last week, the wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin was arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman with the help of a Florida inmate to kill her husband.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested, according to TMZ, and booked on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police say she came up with a plan to have Aaron killed while he was working on his paranormal and reality TV series.

TMZ reported that the inmate that Victoria was accused of plotting her husband’s murder with is a convicted murderer. He was identified as Grant Amato. He's serving a life sentence for triple murder.

He was found guilty in 2019 of the shooting deaths of his father, mother and brother. In other words, not a very nice guy. Prior to killing his family, he was accused of stealing more than $200,000 from them and spending it on a webcam model from Bulgaria.

Even murderers have a soft spot in their heart for romance.

Aaron Goodwin's wife allegedly paid some of the money for the hitman upfront

Amato was featured in a true-crime documentary that Victoria watched, and she then became pen pals with him. Police allege that at one point she sent her pen pal a message that read, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

Well, if you have to ask a question like that, then you probably already no the answer. Victoria also, police claim, sent information about her husband's location and filming times in California and paid upfront $2,500 of the alleged $11,515 for the hitman.

Police also say that Amato texted the following message to someone about the murder-for-hire plot: "He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?"

TMZ reported that this all allegedly happened back in October.

The ghost hunter's wife, who he married in 2022, has denied wanting her husband to be killed. She's being held on $100,000 bail and had her first court appearance on Tuesday.

As you might expect from someone whose spouse was arrested under these circumstances, Goodwin, according to TMZ, thought he was is a happy marriage and was blindsided and devastated by the allegations against his wife.

The plot was reportedly uncovered after the inmate's phone was discovered by corrections officers in his Florida prison. This is a tough way to find out that you might not be in as happy of a marriage as you thought.