Wife Accused Of Hiring Hit Man To Kill Former Auburn Player Wants Her Ankle Monitor Removed To Start Modeling

Lindsay Shiver, the beauty pageant winner turned mom of three who is accused of hiring a hit man to kill her former Auburn football player husband, is ready to get rid of that pesky ankle monitor she's been wearing.

Should being accused of such a crime as hiring a hit man to kill your husband really keep you from pursuing a career as a model and influencer while you await your day in court? The 39-year-old reportedly doesn't think so.

The Daily Mail reports that Lindsay has petitioned the court in Nassau to have the ankle monitor she agreed to wear after being released from a Bahamian prison back in August 2023 removed.

The 2005 Miss Houston County pageant winner was arrested in July 2023 along with her alleged lover Terrance Bethel and Faron Newbold Jr., who was allegedly hired as the hit man to kill Lindsay's estranged husband, Robert Shiver.

She's now complaining that her ankle is covered in "painful bruises and sores," according to the Daily Mail, due to her ankle monitor and that it messes with her sleep and has traumatized her children.

Lindsay Shiver Says Her Ankle Monitor Is Cramping Her Modeling Dreams

Lindsay reportedly adds that she's had to skip activities with her kids because she can't always hide it. The fact that it can’t get wet has made swimming and family trips to the beach impossible.

To top it all off, and the real bummer of having to wear the ankle monitor, is the various job offers that she claims to have received. Offers that allegedly include modeling and influencer gigs, but require that she have the hindrance removed first.

She's currently being monitored 24 hours a day and has been ordered to live with her parents. In addition to having the device removed in order to work, she's trying to move closer to her children to cut down on the travel.

The Daily Mail reports that the Nassau Supreme Court will listen to her arguments on December 8. Her trial is scheduled for March 2026, but has already been delayed multiple times.