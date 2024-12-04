Mattel Hit With Suit Over X-Rated URL On 'Wicked' Doll Packaging

"Ohhh, Ken!" might have a different meaning to it after Mattel has been sued for including an X-rated website on its Wicked doll toy packages.

A new class action lawsuit has been filed in South Carolina after a mother purchased one of the dolls for her daughter who then visited the Wicked.com website that was advertised on the packaging.

However, it turns out it was a wicked move on Mattel's part as the website directed people to an X-rated one full of some rather graphic images and videos that will have you saying "We're not in Kansas anymore."

The mother is now seeking a reported $5 million in damages due to her and her daughter's "emotional distress." The lawsuit claims that upon viewing the website, the "Plaintiff’s minor daughter immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw. If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it."

Mattel eventually pulled the Wicked dolls from the website. However, the suit claims that they didn't offer refunds and were negligent with their "breach of expressed warranty."

Got to be careful with those websites, Mattel.

OTHER WEBSITES HAVE SIMILAR ISSUES

This reminds me of when I was in middle school, and we had to do a paper on the 3 Branches of Government and when we went to computer class we all typed in "WhiteHouse.com."

Turns out WhiteHouse.com is not WhiteHouse.gov and, ironically enough, it was during President Bush's time in office, with an emphasis on his last name. (By the way, if you're reading this - don't try and visit that site on a work or school computer.)

A Mattel spokesperson said that although they don't comment on pending litigation, "the previous misprint on the packaging in no way impacts the value or play experience provided by the product itself in the limited number of units sold before the correction."

The special edition Wicked dolls were released in late November to promote the record-setting film that has now grossed over $350 million globally in just two weeks.