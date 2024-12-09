Whoopi Gives Ana Navarro A Tongue Lashing As 'View' Tempers Flare

‘The View’ gasbags really went at it today while you were at work.

I know the emails are coming: Why would you give these gasbags any exposure? Screw ‘em. Quit talking about them and they’ll go away.

Guys, my loyalties are to content and fart machine Whoopi Goldberg tongue lashing the ChatGPT-using loser Ana Navarro during Monday's episode. I like clicks and people click on these war of words.

The Whoopster says she's just looking to have peace and quiet over the next 16 days or so through the Christmas holiday, but aggrieved Navarro refuses to chill out and get into the Christmas spirit.

That led to a confrontation that content guys like myself dream about.

"He makes lots and lots and lots of noise," Whoopi said of Trump. "He says these things, and he does this at least once a week. He does this to keep you all in a panic. He does it to make you all do this and talk about it.

"All we have to do from now until January 21 is be with our families. Be with our kids. Do our jobs. Make sure our checks don’t bounce. Make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do."

Did she just tell Libs to settle down and try to enjoy life? OMG, Whoopi, you're going to get canceled. You'll be farting on yourself at home instead of in the studio with the other gasbags.

"I disagree with you when you say that. Because we have the luxury of saying that, because we’re legal, we are successful," Ana fired back. "We aren’t illegal immigrants in this country. You’re not going to be a woman working for the Department of Defense."

"You tell people to stay fraught!" Goldberg shot back.

"I’m telling people to prepare, Whoopi, I’m telling people they are correct. So that means people can be relaxing," Navarro replied.

Whoopi sounds like she just wants to get into the recliner, watch some football and rip farts, but this stupid job requires her to be pissed off at all times.

"Winter is here. Winter has been with us. And my point is we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four years," Goldberg added as the tension began to build. "We don’t know what we’re panicking for. They’re throwing 50,000 things at you to make you do this. I’m saying don’t buy into that. Do what you have to do. And when we know what is happening, when we know what we’re fighting, we’ll get out and fight. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not saying don’t do anything."