'View' Gasbag Blames ChatGPT For 'Hunter deButts' Biden Pardon Screwup

Just when the ‘View’ gasbags start to quiet down after the Presidential election, one of them goes viral for using ChatGPT while defending Joe Biden and here we are again.

This all started Tuesday night when Trump hater Ana Navarro started defending Biden's pardon of his crackhead son, Hunter. Like the good soldier she is, Navarro took to Twitter to say Joe did exactly what Presidents have done for decades with their pardon powers.

"Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts," Navarro declared.

More on that in a moment.

"Bill Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger. Donald Trump pardoned his daughter’s father-in-law, Charlie Kushner. And just appointed him Ambassador to France. But tell me again how Joe Biden 'is setting precedent'?" Navarro added.

Hunter deButts? Are you sure about that?

By Tuesday, while facing heat over her big deButts claim, Ana fired up Twitter to show the world where she got her information: ChatGPT.

That's right, Ana admitted she asked ChatGPT if "any US Presidents pardoned relatives or in-laws."

The AI bot, which cannot be trusted with historical facts, told her about deButts.

The problem?

Woodrow Wilson, according to Twitter Community Notes, didn't have a brother-in-law named Hunter DeButts and there's no historical record of a DeButts being pardoned.

Ana Navarro plays the victim card after claiming Woodrow Wilson pardoned a guy named DeButts

Technology took advantage of me!

A woman who is trusted to go on live TV with The View and CNN admitted she used ChatGPT for her information.

Even Mediaite had to issue a correction of Navarro. That's when you know it's bad.