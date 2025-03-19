Let me start by telling all the white women who are about to read this post that they can yell at me via joe.kinsey@outkick.com.

Really let me have it.

Now, let's get into this startling data as to what's happening with American white women who step foot on college campuses and then stay on those campuses for multiple years and then leave with a degree.

In a major shocker, it turns out a staggering number of those white women have an overwhelmingly positive view of Ukraine's welfare recipient President Zelensky & corporate DEI initiatives.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis put it succinctly, college-educated white women have "gone insane politically."

Forget about their hatred for a minute. Look at that +53 in green.

Yes, you're reading that right, Zelensky is the most popular political person on the planet right now, according to college-educated white women. Depending on who you believe, Ukraine has been given somewhere between $175 BILLION (Congressional record) to $350 BILLION, according to Trump, the Wall Street Journal reports.

To white women, this Zelensky guy is the new Stanley drink cup. Remember when white women would take a bullet at a Target to get some stupid pink Stanley? Now these same women would take a bullet for this Ukrainian twerp and send him their life insurance while stiffing their blue collar husbands.

You have to credit Zelensky's PR team for how it has turned him into a star with white women who watch ‘60 Minutes’

While the white women are lusting after Zelensky in record numbers, back home, the guy's approval rating was hovering around 57% with Ukrainians before the early March summit at the White House where Trump destroyed the guy for not wearing a suit.

By the end of that week, Vlody's approval rating shot up to 67% and turned him into a sympathetic figure among degree-holding American women.

As Patriot Dad pointed out on Twitter, "And they wonder why they can’t find a good man to [marry]."

Throw in white women rooting for DEI and you have all the ingredients for women to stay single and for men to bang away at sex dolls.

The Chinese sex doll makers are even starting to integrate AI to make the dolls interactive. Give it time. It won't be long until you can program your sex doll to hate Zelensky and DEI initiatives.

Buckle up!