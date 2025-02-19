White Woman Gives Birth To Black Baby In IVF Screw Up, Loses Baby In Custody Battle

There are screwups like a Taco Bell worker forgetting to throw in six chalupas instead of five, and then there are catastrophic screwups like a Georgia fertility clinic implanting the wrong embryo into a 38-year-old woman.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, and obtained by NBC's Today Show, Krystena Murray gave birth to a baby boy in 2023 only to find out in the delivery room that the boy was black after she had selected a white sperm donor with "dirty blond hair and blue eyes," according to the legal filing.

Murray "knew something was very wrong," after giving birth and being handed her baby, the lawsuit states. Why? Because the boy nurses handed her was a "dark-skinned, African American baby," the lawsuit continues.

If you think that scenario is wild, things were just heating up for Krystena, a Savannah, Georgia-based wedding photographer. She took the baby home and bonded with the boy, but then came the next phase of her nightmare.

The biological parents came knocking.

In February 2024, Murray's legal team went to the fertility clinic to alert them that there was a problem. One thing led to another and the fertility clinic contacted the baby's biological parents.

Yep, they sued for custody and won.

Murray, after five months of raising the boy she carried through pregnancy, gave up the boy.

"I walked in a mom with a child and a baby who loved me and was mine and was attached to me, and I walked out of the building with an empty stroller, and they left with my son. I grew him, I raised him, I loved him. I saw him no different than if he were mine, my own genetic embryo," Murray continued.

What happened to Murray's embryos?

Her attorneys can't answer that.

The fertility clinic that impregnated the Georgia woman with the wrong embryos releases a statement

It reads:

Coastal Fertility Specialists deeply regrets the distress caused by an unprecedented

error that resulted in an embryo transfer mix-up. While this ultimately led to the birth of a

healthy child, we recognize the profound impact this situation has had on the affected

families, and we extend our sincerest apologies.

This was an isolated event with no further patients affected.

We are doing everything we can to make things right for those affected by this incident.

We will continue to uphold the integrity of our practice and our commitment to

supporting families in their journey to parenthood.

In other words, the fertility clinic promises to never give five chalupas instead of six to its next customers. Oops, our bad.

Do you have an IVF screwup story to share? You can stay anonymous.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com