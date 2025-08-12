White Poet’s DEI-Persona Hoax Lands 'Gender-Fluid Nigerian' Poems In Woke Journals

White poet Aaron Barry, as “Jasper Ceylon," fooled journals with absurd poems from a fake “gender-fluid Nigerian" persona to mock literary identity politics.

A straight white guy who pretended to be "a gender-fluid" Nigerian poet was able to get ridiculous poems about "c--sluts" and one titled "Cocksplatt1's Monologue" published in woke publications that bought it hook, line, and sinker.

Vancouver white guy Aaron Barry, who took the pen name Adele Nwankwo, revealed earlier this year that he was the mastermind behind a plot to expose the woke frauds who were favoring certain groups.

"My thinking was that, if the industry — from small magazines to full-on publishing imprints — could get away with showing a clear preference toward certain groups and, in that same vein, a clear bias against other groups," Barry told the Daily Mail.

As of Tuesday, at least two of Barry's most ridiculous pieces of work are still live on JAKE, which dubs itself "The anti-literary magazine."

"To 🅱️ or not to 🅱️ William Shakespeare’s 🎬🎭🤴 little c--slut 😩💦🙇🏻‍♂️ : that is the question," Barry's cult classic poem "Shakespeare’s C--slut" begins.

The poem, published in 2023 during the height of the woke movement, was so respected, according to Barry, that it was up for a "Best of the Net 2024" award. "We especially love the humor and form-breaking nature of the piece; I was literally giggling this morning repairing the emojis that had gone missing for some reason since I'd last looked at it," a JAKE editor emailed Barry in 2024.

"I want Billy bard 📝👨🏻‍🎨 to spank 🙀👏🏻 my big 🥵 juicy 🥵🥵 fanny 🍑👋🏻 while he pens ✒️ his sexy 🥵🥵😲 sophisticated 🎻👩🏿‍🏫 plays 📔📕📘😤 ," the poem continues.

Those emojis are exactly how Barry sent them to JAKE. The literary magazine ate it up.

While the c--slut poem was ridiculous, Barry cranked it up to another level for another piece that JAKE ran and hasn't deleted.

This one, "Cocksplatt1's Monologue," really stole the editors' hearts.

"Whippna choba darg! hee hee. Go dis room. Fro. Geel wife, peepee. Bah! zo cute. Son, cocksplatt2, outside by pool. Wee! life gah. Other sons, 3, 4, disappear. Neeshga worry! ahh! wompf. Creator give. Eat, bow. Live, life. Life gah. Creator drown bow neighbour, bow deesh. Ice cream! job bum bum. Dis room now. TV! neeshga, frob. Uhhh…! outside," the poem begins.

What's it all mean?

Absolutely nothing. Barry was just dialed in as a fake gender-fluid poet hunting for idiots.

In total, he estimates that 30 literary journals fell for his nonsense while somewhere around 50 works were published including one published in Chinese where the Chinese characters on his byline translate to "Big Cock Girl Dissident!"

Yep, the publishing house sent it to press.

Known personas Barry used against the woke publishers:

Adele Nwankwo

b.h. feinstein

Dirt Hogg Sauvage Respectfully

Claire Brooke Hawksmouth Sky Child

m.b.

Eleanor Neveah Mei Payne

Using the name Dirt Hogg Sauvage Respectfully, Barry was able to trick the Gorko Gazette into publishing the line, "fountain pen is montezuma’s revenge," 47 times in one of his works which included multiple trans references that the wokes loved.

"In the end, I hope people will see from this that there’s room for all types of writing and narratives in today’s literary world, if only we’d stop being so adversarial and moralistic about things," Barry told the Daily Mail.