Trump Scene In Hit TV Show Sparks Intense Reactions: WATCH

A "White Lotus" scene is capturing people's attention online.

Season three of the popular HBO series is currently airing, and as usual, it's spinning up plenty of attention on social media and the entertainment community.

I'm not caught up on season three (I truly enjoyed the first two seasons), but one scene is going too viral to ignore.

"White Lotus" Trump scene goes viral.

The latest episode aired Sunday night, and featured a scene where one character is revealed to be a likely voter for President Donald Trump to her two liberal coastal friends.

An incredibly awkward exchange ensued before Kate (Leslie Bibb) shut it down. You can watch the scene below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty awkward and cringe, and that's the entire point. It's really solid writing. You can feel how uncomfortable Kate is assuming her friends are judging her for liking Donald Trump.

It also didn't take long at all for a variety of reactions to roll in. Check out some below.

This response is just downright sad and not normal at all. Imagine being worried about talking to your own family member.

To be clear, I'm not sure how anyone can watch the scene and not interpret it as the liberals coming off as judgmental and cringe.

Kate was clearly excited to talk about her new life in Texas and what church has done for her family. They immediately pounce and try to turn into a conversation about rednecks in Texas.

It's a very one-sided attack, and that's the point. "White Lotus" holds up a mirror to society. The entire point of the show is how awful people can be, despite what they try to present.

Now, I need to catch up on "White Lotus" so I'm not out of the loop. Let me know what you think of the scene at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.