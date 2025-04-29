White Lotus Actress Natasha Rothwell Tweets Trump Is 'Trash' Every Day

Natasha Rothwell is best known for her role in the hit HBO series "The White Lotus," in which she plays the endearing Belinda. Belinda is one of the more likable characters in the show.

However, in real life, Rothwell is just another snotty liberal elite. Just look at her recent activity on the social media service, X:

No, we didn't repeatedly embed the same post. Rothwell wakes up every morning and sends the same post, calling President Donald Trump "trash."

Granted, she did change it up a bit on Easter Sunday, wishing the president a "shitty Easter."

According to Yahoo, Rothwell has sent the post about Trump more than 100 times on X this year, and around 200 times since October. She's obsessed.

The last time she posted something different was on Feb. 2, saying, "HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH TO BEYONCÉ AND BEYONCÉ ONLY!!!!!

Recently, an X user asked the actress if she plans to continue the bit "Every day for the next 4 years." She replied, "Yes."

Talk about dedication to the cause.

While the third season of "Lotus" poked fun at people like Rothwell, including a witty scene parodying liberal mean girls, the cast seems mostly in line with her views. During the season, cast member Carrie Coon accused the Trump administration of "weaponizing the cultural war against transgender people."

If efforts to keep biological males out of female sports constitute "weaponizating the culture war," Coon might have a point.

Anyway, if you haven't watched, the show is phenomenal. Don't let intolerant dolts like Rothwell and Coon ruin it for you. In fact, they are both very good in the series.