Rare Animal Thought To Not Exist Caught On Camera, Photos Are Insane

An incredibly rare animal was caught on camera, and the photos are insane.

Rare animal caught on camera in Spain.

Photographer Angel Hidalgo photographed a white Iberian Lynx in the Jaen's mountain ranges, according to EuroNews.

The Iberian Lynx nearly went extinct more than a decade ago, according to the same report. This is believed to be the first ever recorded sighting of a white Iberian Lynx.

These are the kinds of photos that are never forgotten. Look at the beauty of that thing. Its white fur is nothing short of majestic.

You can also tell the white Iberia Lynx is very confused by what it's looking at. That's not an animal that has probably had any contact with humans before, and that's why it's not running away. It has nothing to fear.

