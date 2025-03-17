White House Savagely Trolls Criminal Illegal Aliens With Incredible Video: WATCH

The White House appeared to take a victory lap on social media over criminal illegal aliens being ejected from the country.

President Donald Trump and his administration have made deporting people who don't belong in America a top priority.

Actions were taken on his first day to seal the border, illegal aliens - including many violent criminals - are being removed and hundreds of gang members were arrested over the weekend.

Some illegal criminals were also sent to El Salvador following their arrests.

White House trolls criminals being deported.

Well, the White House certainly seems to be enjoying itself, judging from a viral video shared Monday on X.

The White House shared a video of a person cuffed and chained being loaded up for exit, and it's the song choice that has people talking.

The video features the song "Closing Time" by Semisonic. The song's lyrics famously include, "You don't have to go home, but you can't stay here."

Message sent.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for reactions to roll, and the responses were overwhelmingly positive.

You can say a lot of things about Trump and the White House, but the one thing you can't say is that they don't understand the internet.

They absolutely do. We saw it in the campaign with the podcast strategy that paid huge dividends, and we've seen it since Trump returned to the Oval Office as POTUS for his second term.

This video just takes things to a new level. This is like hitting the nuclear red button when it comes to trolling.

Funny is funny, and politics aside, this is hilarious.

You never know what you're going to see on X. I certainly didn't expect to see this blow up, but here we are. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.