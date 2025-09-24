White House Unveils Presidential Walk Of Fame Portraits And Biden’s Is A Savage Troll Job

This administration can troll better than any

There's no question that the Trump Administration elicits a lot of strong emotions in people. Some love it, some don't.

It's like black licorice in this respect.

But what's not up for debate is the fact that no administration in American history knows how to troll quite as well as Trump's does.

The latest instance of this came at the expense of former President Joe Biden, and it was an absolute work of trolling art.

President Trump's Special Assistant and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, posted a video of the newly unveiled Presidential Walk of Fame. This is located along an outdoor pathway at the White House and features portraits of every former president.

Which I guess means that you automatically make it into the Presidential Walk of Fame if you become president. It would've been funny if they had left out Millard Fillmore and just been like, "Yeah, he just didn't get enough votes to get inducted. Maybe next year."

However, if you look closely, a certain 46th president's portrait is a little different than the rest.

That is, of course, a reference to claims that former President Biden used an autopen to sign all kinds of stuff like executive actions and even pardons.

Y'know, instead of reading and signing them himself.

I mean, I've heard some very funny things out of former presidents — go look up LBJ ordering pants; thank me later — but I still have to give the Trump administration the edge, and they continue to just run the score up.

I mean, here's the President admiring this masterful bit of trolling.

Actually, it's kind of tough to tell if Trump is admiring the autopen photo or his own photo.

Honestly, I would believe either one of those.

It's wild to think that we're not even through year one of Trump Presidency II: Electric Boogaloo, which means there are plenty more hilarious bits of trolling where this one came from.