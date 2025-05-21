Terrorists Get Obliterated In Brutally Violent Combat Video: WATCH

The White House released an incredible video of terrorists getting smoked.

President Donald Trump has made it clear he will never hesitate to take the fight to terrorists who threaten America.

It doesn't matter where they are. If bad guys threaten the USA and our great citizens, then our military is coming for them and death is coming with them.

That now includes another epic strike in Somalia.

White House releases epic video of strike on terrorists.

The White House released a video late Monday afternoon of a massive strike on 10 terrorists in Somalia. The strike was carried out on Sunday, according to the White House.

The footage shows a group of terrorists walking in a closely-packed group (not great tactics!), and then a bomb hits them, ending their time on this planet.

Check out the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I appreciate the caption of, "WWFY/WWKY: We will find you, and we will kill you." It's right up there with "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Becoming a terrorist threatening America is a great way to shorten your life expectancy in a big way. The United States military is capable of doing things no other military on the planet could dream of doing.

You end up on our list, and it's going to be a very bad time.

Whether it's a drone strike, bombs being dropped by planes or a direct action mission carried out by Tier One operators, the United States always takes care of business.

As former Delta Force officer Jeff Tiegs once told me, "You f*ck with us, we're going to f*ck with you."

Credit to the United States military and President Donald Trump for keeping the pressure on the bad guys. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.