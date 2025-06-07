Popular Music Group Spins Up Frenzy With Awesome New Song, Reactions Are Great: LISTEN

Whiskey Myers has done it again with the group's latest song.

The popular southern rock/Texas country group might not have the mainstream success of someone like Morgan Wallen, but you don't need that to be successful.

Whiskey Myers has built a cult-like following over the years, and their recipe for success is shockingly simple.

Their songs tell deep stories, can be very dark, can also be a lot of fun, and you'll never hear one note of pop garbage in their tracks.

Whiskey Myers releases new song.

Whiskey Myers hit fans on Friday with the group's new song "Tailspin," and I can promise fans won't want to miss it.

Fire it up below, and let me know your thoughts

I'm not the only one loving the song. The comments are exploding on YouTube:

It's great to see Whiskey Myers continue to crush it, and I can't wait to see what they do next.