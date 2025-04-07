Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Film? Here Are The Options

Saxon Ratliff won't be booking a stay at a White Lotu resort any time soon. With all due respect, we aren't so confident in the buff-ish older brother's ability to make money on his own.

Spoiler: his father is likely heading to prison.

Nonetheless, a new cast of characters will soon experience the charm, promiscuity, and dangers of a stay at a White Lotus. HBO has already renewed Mike White's anthology series for a fourth season and is currently looking for a new location.

So far, HBO has filmed the series from idyllic real-life resorts across the globe. Season one was filmed at Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea, Hawaii; season two at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel in Italy; and season three at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand.

There are now betting odds as to which resort HBO will choose next. "White Lotus" fans have bigger concerns than the stock market and potential conflict with Iran, obviously.

Here's what we know so far:

In October, HBO announced a partnership with Four Seasons that includes filming the fourth season from one of the hotel franchise's locations. In February, HBO’s EVP Francesca Orsi added the network plans to shoot the fourth season "somewhere in Europe."

But HBO isn't looking for just any Four Seasons hotel in Europe. Mike White says he plans to move next season inland. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular," he confirmed after the season finale on Sunday.

The location is also likely to be somewhere warm. Executive producer Dave Bernard ruled out any chance of a ski resort-set season in a recent interview with The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

"I feel confident we will never do a season in the cold," Bernard stated. Mike White is not for it. He is a California guy. He is not built for the cold."

To recap, HBO needs to find a Four Seasons resort in Europe with warm weather but not too close to the sea.

How many of those can there be? Eleven, to be exact.

"White Lotus" diehards at Town & Country Magazine scoured the Four Season portfolio to find which locations fit the criteria needed for the next season, listing them in alphabetical order:

Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest, Hungary

Geneva, Switzerland

Hampshire, England

Istanbul, Turkey

Lisbon, Portugal

London, England

Madrid, Spain

Megève, France

Paris, France

Prague, Czech Republic

Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Film?

The magazine also included resorts in Athens, Greece; the French Riviera; and Mallorca, Spain. However, White's recently=stated plans to move the show in from the sea seemingly rules those out.

On Reddit, "Lotus" sleuths have also ruled out resorts in metropolitan-type areas. The diehards at the Town & Country Magazine agree.

"We’re going to rule out all the big cities—London, Paris, Istanbul, Baku, Madrid, Lisbon, Geneva, and Prague—as White and The White Lotus team have yet to set a season in a metropolis thus far, and a congested location isn’t conducive to filming a full season," the magazine adds.

We concur.

And that leaves just two remaining locations: the Four Seasons Hotel Megève in the French Alps and the Four Seasons Hotel in Hampshire, England. Of the two, one is a bit more – shall we say – aesthetically pleasing.

The Megève location:

The Hampshire location:

No offense, but the countryside England location looks like a school for witchcraft – not freaky sex, too many drugs, and murder.

That said, if HBO chooses Megève, filming wouldn't begin until the summer of 2026. A weather pansy like Mike White isn't heading to Megève in the winter:

Finally, only one to two characters have appeared in back-to-back seasons so far. Prediction: Chloe returns for season four, having left Gary/Greg back in Thailand and now looking for a threesome in France.