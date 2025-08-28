'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Believe Maggie Sajak Revealed A Mysterious New Wheel Wedge

Did Maggie Sajak just spoil the next big “Wheel of Fortune" surprise?

What is that new ‘Wheel’ wedge and when is Maggie Sajak going to take over for Vanna White?

Those are the two biggest questions "Wheel of Fortune" fans are asking this week after Ms. Sajak fired up social media with a Season 43 hype video that gave fans a quick glance of the gameshow wheel.

"What is that new wedge with the 500 and the graphics?" one eagle-eyed superfan asked.

Watch closely and you'll see what he's referencing:

Is it just another sponsored wedge in a long line of sponsored wedges or is this one special?

"[I]t looks like it reads ‘Year of Fun’ on top. I could be wrong," a Wheel fan on Instagram reported.

"Potentially a new gimmick for this season?" another guy asked.

What's Maggie Sajak's future on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

While Wheel insiders keep an eye on that wedge and what it all means, the other big storyline entering the 43rd season is how Maggie Sajak fits into the future of the show.

White, 68, is under contract through 2025-26. She turns 69 in February.

Meanwhile, Maggie, who is now an attorney on the side, is still believed to be the heir to White's throne now that Ryan Seacrest is locked up under a contract that will reportedly have him hosting into the early 2030s.

What about a scenario where ‘Wheel’ drops the letter-turning job entirely?

In a September 2024 Parade interview, White addressed the possibility of the show without her role. She said obviously they could do it without me. But people love watching what I’m wearing."

Would that be the case for Maggie?

Time will tell.

Season 43 is expected to start just after Labor Day.