Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy TV Ratings Update: Seacrest Loses Ground

The Ryan Seacrest Wheel of Fortune experiment appears to be losing some of its steam.

After rocketing out of the gates in September 2024 with three-year ratings highs thanks to viewers checking out Pat Sajak's replacement, Jeopardy! has fought back in the gameshow ratings war to take a commanding lead, according to The U.S. Sun.

Based on the March 3 to March 9 numbers from Nielsen, Jeopardy (8.9M) had opened a 500k viewer lead on Seacrest and Vanna White. Wheel of Fortune's 8.47M viewers is still an impressive number, but it's down nearly 600k from the February ratings book.

It's not all bad for Ryan and Vanna. Their numbers are still up slightly from 2024 when Sajak was finishing his 41-year run.

Based on USTVDB's data, Wheel had 10 million viewers in 2015.

After dipping down as low as 6M at the end of Sajak's career, Seacrest has been able to stabilize the show, and even got it back over 9 million monthly viewers in February 2025, but there's still work to be done to beat Jeopardy, which is off to a fast start this year (9.3M viewers in January).

Wheel of Fortune vs. Jeopardy: Which one is a bigger pop culture icon on the Internet?

Based on the data since Ryan Seacrest's debut on Wheel, outside of an uptick during the first 90 days of his tenure, Jeopardy is still the No. 1 pop culture gameshow in the United States.

After a huge publicity rush in the fall, Jeopardy regained its dominance in the TV ratings over the winter and on the Internet where it has doubled up the Wheel on Google Trends since late February.

Even with Seacrest at the helm, Jeopardy is still a juggernaut.