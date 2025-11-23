What's The Point Of Hiring A Nanny If They're Going To Complain About Your Daily Lunchtime Hookups?

Great pay, great benefits, and a little midday passion, this nanny still wants to file a complaint.

So much for becoming successful and hiring a nanny that you pay and treat well. If you thought that meant you could conduct business in your own home as you pleased without having to answer questions, think again.

It's not enough to make working for you by taking care of your 8-month-old baby a dream job. The trips to Starbucks, the Açai bowls, and lunches somehow aren’t enough.

The nanny will still hop on Reddit and complain about you as an employer, although they claim to love working for you. Some people just can’t get out of their own way.

"Hi everyone, I’m a full time nanny for a stay at home mom with an 8 month old baby. The baby is honestly perfect, so sweet and happy, naps great. I’ve been with the family for about 7 months now," the nanny wrote.

"The mom and dad are both amazing employers. They’re super nice to me, the mom gets me Starbucks and açaí bowls, even makes me lunch sometimes. I make $32 an hour with great benefits in a MCOL area, so overall this is a dream job."

It seems it's not enough of a dream job to ignore the couple's lunchtime habit. Evidently, the couple spends the dad's lunch break "every day or every other day" in their bedroom.

The Horror: Married couple actually likes each other and uses lunch for alone time

The nanny doesn’t ever see anything inappropriate, but claims she sometimes hears what she thinks "might be the bed moving." It's not loud, but enough for her to realize what's going on, or so she thinks.

"Afterward, her hair is messy, clothes changed, that kind of thing. Today I asked the mom what she was up to when she came out of the room, and she didn’t really say much," she said.

"I kind of jokingly said, ‘Oh, were you napping?’ and she got a little red and awkward. That pretty much confirmed it for me."

Imagine asking that sort of question. It's right up there with asking if you can join in. That sort of thing, as a nanny, you have to wait for an invitation.

You can’t even hint that you know what's going on. Here are two married adults in their own house paying you decent money to watch their baby, and sometimes you hear the bed moving.

In what world do you deserve answers? This nanny isn’t finished either. She's contemplating taking things further. Like growing an incredible set and asking if they could stop their lunch break sex while she's working.

You're never going to get asked to join in with that mindset. On top of that, you're risking what you claim is your dream job.