What Is The Point Of Mid-Grade Gasoline?

With oil and gas prices going up and down seemingly daily, I've been very fixated on all things gasoline, so at the risk of sounding like Jerry Seinfeld, "what is the deal with the mid-grade gas option!?"

But seriously, folks, does anyone actually know what this option is used for?

When you arrive at most gas stations, you will be presented with three options: regular, which is the cheapest and most basic. Premium, the most expensive and highest quality. And then there is plus, a half-way point between the other two options.

But, why?

I get the idea that some more expensive cars need to use premium grade, and my Jeep only needs the regular grade (also, because I am cheap), but I have yet to meet a single soul who chooses to fill their car up with mid-grade.

It looks like I'm not alone in my confusion, as some of the fine folks on the internet seem to echo my ignorance.

My thoughts exactly, PlugBaby T, who do be using the mid-grade gas?

In America, we don't half-ass anything, not even our gas options.

Either commit to paying the extra dollar or so for premium, or load your rust bucket up with the same slop the rest of us put in our cars every week.

If you think your 22-year-old F-150 is too good for regular but you aren't willing to shell out for premium at the same time then congratulations, you are in petrol purgatory.

And don't come in here spouting off about "slightly better knock resistance" or any other technical jargon, because I don't want to hear it.

The fact that you figured out how to Google search the purpose of mid-grade gasoline doesn't change the fact that no one actually uses it.

Who knows, if gas prices continue to fall, maybe I will venture out of my comfort zone and give "plus" a try, just to see what all the fuss isn't about.