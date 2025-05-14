We've Got A First Look At Mike Judge's 'King Of The Hill' Reboot And I'm Liking What I'm Seeing

Believe it or not, it has been about 15 years since King of the Hill went off the air, but it's about to make a big return with creator Mike Judge in the fold, and it looks like we should expect some modern-day tweaks.

When i was a kid, my Sunday routine went like this: I went to hockey practice, came home, ate dinner, watched the end of the late afternoon football game, and then settled in for Fox's "Animation Domination" for new episodes of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Family Guy, and American Dad.

That was the routine all through middle school and high school, and while I watched King of the Hill, I wasn't a huge fan of it.

Fast-forward to adulthood, and I rewatched it with my fiancée, who counts it as one of her all-time favorite shows, and it clicked for me. It just sailed over my head when I was 15, but now, I realize it was brilliant.

Since then, I've watched tons of it, and really enjoy the show, so I was intrigued when I heard that it was getting the reboot treatment on Hulu.

Now, after a few years in development, we're finally getting our first look at the new iteration of the show by way of a promotional poster.

Alright, I'm in.

It's great to see Bill, Hank, Dale (especially after the death of voice actor Johnny Hardwick), and Boomhauer, and I like that the Easter eggs in the poster give you a sense of where they're going with this reboot.

Originally, I had hoped that they would keep the characters the same age as when the show went off the air. I wanted to see Hank admonishing Bobby for doing TikTok dances, and stuff like that.

Well, the characters have aged, but modern technology looks like it will be a big part of the show with the drone carrying some Alamo beer, Dale messing around with a VR headset, and Bill getting a bag of food out of a Mega Lo Eats box, as it appears Mega Lo Mart has expanded into the world of food delivery.

I think this is going to be very cool, and we should be learning more in a couple of weeks when a sneak peek is shown at ATXTV Fest in Austin during a panel that includes Mike Judge.