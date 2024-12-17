Wet Floor Signs Used As Weapons During Wild Three On One Brawl At Chicago O'Hare Airport

You can claim that Chicago O'Hare airport is just an airport if that makes you warm and fuzzy inside, but we know it's so much more. It's served as a homeless encampment, it's hosted wild brawls, and more recently had access to the busy airport blocked by anti-Israel protesters.

It covers a lot of bases. In a touching tribute to the fact that it's more than an airport, it was once again the host of a wild brawl, which is not at all surprising given how close we are to Christmas.

The three-on-one brawl takes place near one of the doors to the airport. There are wet floor signs being used and what appear to be two airport or airline employees involved. When the dust settled, the three men, taking on the one, decided they had had enough.

One of them had been dropped with a wet floor sign to the head, then tossed on the floor when going back for more. Another had a couple handfuls of his dreadlocks ripped out. This guy came prepared to battle and refused to lose.

Our hero, for lack of a better term, is wearing a white t-shirt and is surrounded by three men. He's holding a wet floor sign and smashes it over the head of one of the men, who, if you look closely throughout the video, appears to be wearing an employee badge of some kind.

The hero eats a couple of punches after smashing the guy over the head and, without flinching, swings the wet floor sign at the guy again, this time causing him to fall to the floor. If he was wise, he would have stayed there.

Chicago O'Hare gets travelers in the holiday spirit, one wet floor sign to the head after the other

He wasn’t. He got up and went back for more. He was then tossed to the floor like an oversize pillow for his troubles. The man in the white t-shirt then turns more of his attention to the other two. He was hit with a wet floor sign, wasn’t fazed whatsoever by it, then ripped out two handfuls of dreadlocks.

He backs away, with his trophies in his hands, as the three men, two of them now with wet floor signs, walk towards him. He's not playing, he'll toss you on the floor, and rip your dreadlocks off. To make sure the three guys know he's not messing around, he picks up a nearby stanchion.

The three men finally get the picture. This man in a white t-shirt and what appear to be tracksuit pants is not going to lose this exchange. Look at what he did with a wet floor sign in a three on one brawl. Now imagine what he could do with a stanchion.

None of them want to take a trip to the hospital this close to Christmas. So they did what they should have done when he knocked the guy down with a flimsy wet floor sign, they walked away. I'd like to believe that our hero still made his flight that day.