'Yellowstone' Star Accidentally Drops Major Clue About Character's Fate

Wes Bentley might have accidentally tipped his cards when it comes to the ending of "Yellowstone."

The legendary series from Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th for the start of season 5B. Despite the ending already allegedly leaking (you can read it here), people can't stop talking about how the show will end and what's coming.

One of the most popular theories is that it will be a bloodbath. Bentley's comments certainly won't put that speculation to rest.

Wes Bentley discusses "Yellowstone" ending.

Bentley plays Jamie Dutton on the legendary series, and he's probably the most likely character to get shellacked before it's all said and done. Now, he's opened up about what fans can expect.

"Jamie's the most raw he's ever been and the most vulnerable. He's the angriest he's ever been," Bentley told Entertainment Weekly when discussing the upcoming episodes.

He further added, "It's one of the biggest things I've ever been a part of, and it's a character that's a double-edged sword. It's both very satisfying to play a character who's given so much emotional work to do, but it also takes its toll. I'm excited to let him go, but I'm also sad to let him go."

That last sentence is a pretty clear indication that Jamie won't live to see the final credits roll. How do we know?

There's been nonstop speculation that some characters might be spared in order to set up a spinoff. Bentley claiming he's "excited" and also "sad to let him go" is about as crystal clear of an indication as possible that Jamie will die.

If not, then why would Bentley be admitting his time playing the character is over?

The good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out. "Yellowstone" returns in a little more than a month, and I can't wait to see how everything unravels. Do you think Jamie will live or die? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.