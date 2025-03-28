Wendy's In Japan Has A New Octopus-Topped Burger, And You'll Have To Trust Me On This, But It Sounds Great

For better or worse, we live in an age where fast food chains do things just to get people talking.

I blame KFC for this. Remember when it came out with the KFC Down? The sandwich with two hunks of chickens instead of a bun.

Yeah, well ever since then, chains have pedaled nonsense in the name of getting some social media heat, and that's what I thought when I first saw that in Japan, Wendy's is unleashing an octopus-topped burger on the public.

But then I did some research — you know, for the good of the people — and you'll have to trust me on this, but it sounds dynamite.

Now, of course, in Japan, octopus isn't quite as "exotic" as it is here in the states, and as much as I love some charred octopus, I'm not sure I'd put it on a burger.

But then I saw that this burger is part of a collaboration with another fast food chain called First Kitchen and is topped with takoyaki, and my opinion changed.

Quick story: My fiancée and I were once at our favorite Japanese restaurant, gearing up for some sushi.

Then we decided to throw on our culinary Evel Knievel jumpsuits and get an appetizer as an opening act, and that was when I suggested we try something I stumbled across on the menu called takoyaki, which according to Japan Today, is sometimes translated to "octopus balls."

And before you say anything, no, not like that…

Don't Sleep On Takoyaki, Kids…

Takoyaki is basically balls of batter with chopped-up octopus in them. They remind me a little bit of hush puppies or maybe conch fritters which are then topped with a barbecue-like sauce, and here's the thing: they're incredible.

Seriously. Next time you're at a sushi place and you see takoyaki on the menu, order it and ask questions later.

I promise you, you'll be sending me messages saying "Domo arigato, Mr. Roboto" if you're not already in the know.

Anyway, as soon as I saw takoyaki comes on top of this burger, I could not be more in.

Sadly, I know full well this puppy is never coming stateside. With all due respect to the brave men and women at America's Wendy's-es-es, a lot of them wouldn't be able to handle a curve ball like this.

I mean octopus balls with a Japanese name? That's a big ask. My local Wendy's is batting below the Mendoza Line when it comes to accuracy, so this might be a bridge too far for them.

But hey, if they want to give it a whirl, I can tell you who will be first in line.

His name is Sean McGillicutty, and he loves this kind of stuff, but I'll be right behind him.