Is It Weird To Narrate Your Lunch At Work, And Why Is The Answer Yes?

Because I work from home, I haven't eaten in a real-deal breakroom in years. These days, my breakroom is my own kitchen, which is nice, but I'm responsible for cleaning it.

But I still remember all the annoying things that people would do in the break room at previous jobs I had, and I don't think I've ever encountered one as wild as one that recently came up on Reddit.

We all know and hate people who throw nasty-smelling fish in the communal microwave to up the funk factor or other classic annoying breakroom moves, but how about this one: narrating your own lunch.

In the post, someone asked, "AITA ("AM I The Assh--e") for telling my coworker her quirky lunch habit is really distracting?" and explained that a woman they work with talks through her lunch, specifically calling play-by-play of her own lunch.

They provided some examples with some real gems like:

"Mmm, spicy little pickle today."

"Okay, let’s give this baby carrot a crunch."

"What’s that? You’re just a sad sandwich? Don’t worry, I’m gonna eat you anyway."

I... I can't imagine seeing this play out in front of me.

Also, most of those she said sound like they'd make great non-sequitors to yell after calling a home run.

This isn't okay, right? At least from a workplace etiquette standpoint.

I mean, obviously, no one is going to get hurt or anything, but I can see other problems from this lady calling her lunches like they're minor league ballgames.

I'd probably be late for everything because I would be fascinated by this woman telling her tuna sandwich how she's going to eat it. It would be like a soap opera. Someone would try to say something to me and I'd be like, "Shh, I've got to hear what she tells the Little Debbie Brownie… If it's anything like she told her Ring Ding last week, then buckle up."

Can you see how this would be a problem?

I don't know how to address you, though. Maybe you can check and see if she realizes she has been doing it. If she hasn't, let her know and see if it works itself out.

If not, maybe someone needs to take one for the team and just ask her to stop because this would really cut into productivity if everyone is busy watching a lady scold her leftovers from the night before.