Wedding Video Ruined By A Gassy Horse Who Wouldn’t Stop Farting

Think long and hard about how elaborate your wedding ceremony needs to be. The more complicated the setup, the better chance of something not going as planned.

Take this wedding as the perfect example of that.

The wedding was outdoors, and that introduces a whole set of potential problems. Add to that a horse-drawn carriage, which was apparently necessary for the bride's arrival, and you're asking for trouble.

Don't get me wrong, it all looks good on paper. The wedding guests are on location waiting for the bride to arrive, and she shows up in a horse-drawn carriage. That's making a big deal about your big day.

That is until the bride makes her arrival and the horse decides to introduce itself to the wedding guests before she walks down the aisle.

The gassy horse politely waited until the bride's father helped her off the carriage before letting several loud farts fly. The farts continued as the bride and her father made their way into position for their walk down the aisle.

Horse farts aren’t an ideal way to highlight the bride's arrival at the ceremony, but a horse repeatedly passing gas is a decent way to ease the anxiousness of getting married.

The farting horse did stop before the bride made her way down the aisle

The bride, her father, and the wedding guests all appeared to have enjoyed the added entertainment. The video, which is from the 90s, has more than 8 million views and was posted by the couple's child.

The caption paints an even more colorful picture of what happened after the bride's arrival.

The caption reads, "My parents video wedding from 90’s. Shortly after my mom stepped off of the carriage the horse started to loudly pee and fart."

Oh good, there was pee to go along with the farting. It's a shame whoever was operating the camera didn't make sure to capture that added element on video.

All things considered, the horse was respectful. The farting, while unnecessary and excessive, came to an end before the music switched, and she walked down the aisle.