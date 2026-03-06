Wedding Horror Stories Go Viral, Are Equal Parts Disturbing And Hilarious

Turns out weddings can be content machines for things to go wrong.

What's the worst thing that can happen at a wedding?

Weddings are supposed to be a time of great joy, celebration and fun. However, we all know that enough alcohol injected into a situation can often derail it.

Wedding celebrations are certainly no exception, and there are potentially a lot of other landmines people can hit.

Well, buckle up because we have a doozy today!

Wedding horror stories go viral.

Reddit is popping with a thread titled, "What wedding moment that screamed, 'They are not going to last long'?"

It's every bit as hilarious and horrifying as you'd expect.

Check out some of the answers below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Wedding photographer with 20 years experience here… One that stands out was when the bride's parents' speech included the line regarding the groom: "You weren’t who we envisioned for our daughter, but you have children together so I guess we’re stuck with you."

At our wedding my wife's stepdad said "I don't see this as gaining a son, I see it as losing a daughter I never really wanted."

At my wedding, one of the groomsmen (who had been married almost two years) gave a super sad speech about how he was glad we had waited a while to get to know each other before we got married. My husband and I are still married, but the groomsman and his ex-wife divorced like two weeks after that speech.

The bride refused to come out of the bathroom because she noticed the clock hands were going upward and that was a bad sign. So we all had to wait half an hour, during which time she sent for several of her friends, me included, to keep her company. She finally decided she could do this now, when we returned to our seats, half the guests were drunk and milling around, including her mom and the groom. They lasted less than 3 months.

The groom’s mom kissed the groom on the lips, for like minutes, while the bride stood next to them awkwardly. And no this was not some regional tradition, it was not normal, all the guest were in shock.

Bride slept with the best man because the groom had already passed out. They lasted a year. Groom never found out.

As the bride and groom were leaving the ceremony, he refused to take her hand multiple times down the aisle. Oh and before that, during the first kiss as husband and wife, he said "a hug will do; my grandma is here" 😑

"It's my fourth marriage and his fifth, it took us a while to find each other but it was worth the wait!" I was the photographer. They lasted less than 6 months.

When the groom insisted on driving himself to the wedding venue (which was about an hour away) instead of riding with family or friends. He was 2.5 hours late and blamed it on traffic. We all drove to the same destination from the same city- no traffic at all. He didn’t even leave until an hour and a half after the wedding was supposed to start!! They actually never got married so, very short wedding. Actually pretty long wedding, but no one got married.

When the bride got dressed up incredibly cute with great makeup and dress and the groom could barely put on a white shirt and cargo shorts. Groom had greasy noticeably unwashed hair too- when normally he didn't. Just seemed like one person cared way more about the whole event....and that ended up being true.

Groom got sh*tfaced drunk and smashed a glass on the bride’s head (no bad injuries except from when he got a huge beatdown from her brother and father)

I posted this story some place else. My wife and I were invited to a neighbors wedding. We didn't know the bride at all but we knew the groom and he's a pretty good guy. At the reception after the wedding the bride was making her way from table to table trying to visit with everyone. My wife and I were sitting with the grooms family. The bride sat down and the grooms mom introduced us to her. She was winded from dancing and partying but she was very critical of the facilities staff. She said clear enough for the grooms mom to hear " things are going to be different at my next wedding!" You could have heard a pin drop!

The bride sang "Before He Cheats" karaoke, pitch perfect, at the reception.

So the bride had prepared a dance with her bridesmaids. A really fun and sweet dance, really, not one of those cringe ones you see sometimes. While they were dancing, the groom kept burying his face in shame and mockingly joke with the groomsmen. They got divorced four months later.

Groom blacked out drunk in his boxers. Bride in her panties and a t-shirt straddling the best man to end the reception. Grooms mom caught f*cking the brides step dad earlier in the reception. Entire wedding party coming into the reception in states of undress and already hammered.

Bride was crying during vows but not from joy, just pure what am I doing energy.

During the wedding it was revealed the mother of the bride was sleeping with the best man and a massive fighter erupted. The wedding couple divorced like a year later. Oddly the parents of the bride didn't get a divorce.

The bride got drunk at the reception, went under the table, and was crying, saying how bad her new husband is at sex. She wouldn’t come out. That was only like midway through-way through that disaster of a wedding.

I know a groom that cheated on his new wife sometime after the vows and before the reception. It lasted a solid three months.

Incredible start to finish. Absolute cinema. I've seen some wild things at weddings, but I wouldn't say any were super malicious. Unethical? Sure. Not wise? Yes. A guy who thought the CIA might be hunting him? Absolutely.

I've also heard more bad speeches from the maid of honor than I can count, but that's just par for the course.

There are some other stories I've seen at weddings that I'll have to save for another time because this is a family-friendly website.

Have a great wedding story? I want to hear it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.