TV Feed Cuts When Woman Starts Flashing Camera During Mardi Gras: WATCH

The Weather Channel learned the hard way that live shots from Mardi Gras aren't a wise idea.

New Orleans celebrated Mardi Gras on Tuesday, and the city will continue to party hard through the weekend.

The Big Easy is known for being a party city. Things go to a new level for the popular holiday as people flood the French Quarter, and it's not uncommon for people to lose their clothing in exchange for beads.

I guess the Weather Channel didn't get the memo.

Weather Channel quickly cuts feed to stop woman from flashing the camera.

The Weather Channel was airing a live look of people partying during Mardi Gras…..and it ended exactly how you'd expect.

A woman on the street started to flash the camera, and the host scrambled to get the feed cut before anyone could see anything R-rated.

They beat the clock by a fraction of a second. Watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not smart, Weather Channel! Not smart at all! A little situational awareness would be nice. The comments were also full of reactions and hot takes:

You never know what's going to happen on live TV, and you *DEFINITELY* don't know what's going to happen live from the French Quarter during Mardi Gras. Let this be a lesson for everyone in the TV business. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.