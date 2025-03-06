TV Feed Cuts When Woman Starts Flashing Camera During Mardi Gras: WATCH
The Weather Channel learned the hard way that live shots from Mardi Gras aren't a wise idea.
New Orleans celebrated Mardi Gras on Tuesday, and the city will continue to party hard through the weekend.
The Big Easy is known for being a party city. Things go to a new level for the popular holiday as people flood the French Quarter, and it's not uncommon for people to lose their clothing in exchange for beads.
I guess the Weather Channel didn't get the memo.
Weather Channel quickly cuts feed to stop woman from flashing the camera.
The Weather Channel was airing a live look of people partying during Mardi Gras…..and it ended exactly how you'd expect.
A woman on the street started to flash the camera, and the host scrambled to get the feed cut before anyone could see anything R-rated.
They beat the clock by a fraction of a second. Watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Not smart, Weather Channel! Not smart at all! A little situational awareness would be nice. The comments were also full of reactions and hot takes:
- I knew it was gonna be her. I felt her aura. A queen.
- live footage of Mardi Gras? what could go wrong for television?
- The "ope!" is sending meeee
- I mean at least she gave them enough time to cut back to the studio
- Omg we almost got a show
- Maybe The Weather Channel will learn next time to NEVER go live on Bourbon Street around Mardi Gras again
- I'm surprised it took that long tbh
- What were they expecting? Because this is exactly what I was expecting
- "I hope everyone in NO is taking those storms seriously" ma'am obviously they're not
- she gave them time to change the camera too lmao
- Damn. Just as it was getting good.
- It’s her world, we’re just living in it
- She said: You bout to see Katrina and Ida all over again!
You never know what's going to happen on live TV, and you *DEFINITELY* don't know what's going to happen live from the French Quarter during Mardi Gras. Let this be a lesson for everyone in the TV business. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.