Preview For New Zombie Movie Will Chill You To The Bone: WATCH

"We Bury the Dead" looks like it might be an excellent zombie film.

Basic info:

Plot: We Bury the Dead is a terrifying yet moving story about grief, loss and the undead which follows Ava (Daisy Ridley), a desperate woman whose husband is missing in the aftermath of a catastrophic military experiment. Hoping to find him alive, Ava joins a "body retrieval unit", but her search takes a chilling turn when the corpses she's burying start showing signs of life.

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Brenton Thwaites and Mark Coles Smith

Director: Zak Hilditch

Release date: January 2, 2026

Rating: Unknown at this time.

"We Bury the Dead" trailer released.

The trailer for "We Bury the Dead" recently hit the internet, and it looks like it's going to be right up the alley of people who like that kind of content.

Plus, Daisy Ridley is leading the way. That's not a bad top option at all. Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? After giving it a watch, I think it's safe to say it's going to be a gore fest zombie flick fans will be interested in.

I'm also getting a lot of similar vibes to "The Last of Us" and "The Crazies." For those of you unfamiliar with the latter, it's one of the best takes on the zombie genre.

It also follows a military storyline, similar to what appears to happen with "We Bury the Dead." You should 100% check it out if that's your thing. It's an outstanding movie.

Now, fans will get to watch Daisy Ridley fight her way through zombies and the undead while searching for her husband.

You don't need to say anything more in order to sell me.

You can catch "We Bury the Dead" starting January 2, 2026. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.