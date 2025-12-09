Driverless Waymo Cars Cause Way-Mo' Problems By Tag-Teaming To Start Traffic Jam

It was always my understanding that one of the biggest selling points of driverless cars was that traffic jams would go extinct.

Well, perhaps someday that will be the case, but it sure as hell isn't now, as we've got driverless cars causing insane traffic jams in the city that made for everyone's favorite poop map, San Francisco.

Waymo is one of the top dogs in the world of driverless cars, but a video is going viral of three of their autonomous automobiles making life miserable on what sure looks to be the same street the house from Full House was on.

I wonder if they all swerved at the same time to avoid a pile of human feces, and it made their software crash.

Sure, this is an isolated case… aside from that time we had one pop an illegal U-turn, and the other time one that started doing donuts while some guy was just trying to get to the airport.

I love the idea of driverless cars. Sure, I like driving too, but sometimes I just want to kick back and watch a movie or set my fantasy football lineup while a bunch of sensors, cameras, and algorithms get me from A to B.

The technology behind these cars is incredible, but I won't lie, they still make me nervous.

I had a driverless car behind me a couple of months ago while I was sitting in some stop-and-go traffic, and I was so paranoid that a sensor would go on the fritz and let it plow into the back of my mint-condish 2022 Kia Forte.

Like, how do you swap insurance information with nobody?!

Fortunately, there was no problem that day, but it's clear that there are still some kinks that need working out before most of us will be hopping in the back of a robo-car.