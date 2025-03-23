Country Music Stars Release Emotionally Gut-Wrenching Video: WATCH

Muscadine Bloodline crushed it with a new music video.

The popular country music duo consists of Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, and the group is a player in the genre's revival moment.

They're responsible for multiple major hits, such as "Me on You," "Pieces," "Porch Swing Angel" and "10-90."

Now, they've added another track to the rotation.

Muscadine Bloodline releases "Way Too High 2010" music video.

The duo dropped the music video this week for "Way Too High (2010)" and it's like stepping into a time machine.

The nostalgia vibes are incredibly high, especially for anyone who grew up in rural America.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This song is definitely going to have people walking down memory lane, and I mean that as a compliment. It might be hard for people who grew up in cities and the suburbs to understand, but this hit all the right chords with its tone and message.

There's nothing better than growing up in rural America, and I say that as someone who grew up in a *VERY* blue-collar working class rural Wisconsin community.

You can't put a price on those experiences, and that's exactly what this song is all about. You just won't know what it's all about unless you've been there.

Damn near everyone I knew who lived in the country growing up had pick-up trucks, we all loved bonfires, had guns and people lived for Friday nights in the fall. It might be forgotten America, but it still very much exists.

This is a home run and then some from Muscadine Bloodline. Hit me with your thoughts and reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.