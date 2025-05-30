Watch: Spelling Bee Finale Proves Why It's One of the Best Competitions

The Sripps National Spelling Bee celebrated its 100th year on Thursday as the always entertaining and dramatic competition once again humbled viewers with words they'd never even heard of and most likely will never come across in life.

This year was no different, as last year's runner-up Faizan Zaki, who never actually got a word wrong but lost during a "Lightning Round" tiebreaker, once again found himself as one of the final three remaining contestants on Thursday. The animated and passionate Faizan, who had previously gone viral for his quickness in spelling out his words as well as his emotions, was presented with this final word:

"ECLAIRCISSEMENT"

SPELLING BEE IS GUARANTEED TO MAKE THE REST OF US FEEL DUMB

I'm sorry, what?

To make things even more difficult for those watching at home, you would think the "ment" spelling would mean it was pronounced similar to the word "pavement," but I guess that would be too easy for kids these days to spell, so the ending is actually pronounced like "Ma."

Meanwhile, here I am thinking about an éclair desert.

The French word that means "clarification or explanation," was no problem for Faizan, however, as he answered without hesitation before collapsing on the Spelling Bee stage in pure joy as confetti rained down on him, after surviving an absolute battle at the Bee, in which six spellers got 26 consecutive words right as well as three perfect final rounds - the first since 2019.

I STILL HAVE NIGHTMARES OF LOSING A SPELLING BEE IN 3RD GRADE

In the previous round, Faizan's response made the rounds across social media when he started spelling out the word "Commelina," to which, in his quick pacing, he had actually misheard and thus mispronounced, beginning it with a "K."

After taking a second to calm down and ask for the word to be repeated, Faizan knew he had messed up. "Oh shoot. Okay, whatever. Just ring the [wrong answer] bell!" Faizan dismissively told the judges.

"He’s crazy. He’s having a good time, and he’s doing what he loves, which is spelling," Sam Evans, who is one of Faizan's THREE SPELLING COACHES, endearingly told the Associated Press.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

SCRIPPS SPELLING BEE DEBUTED IN 1925

The 13-year-old from Austin, Texas becomes the 30th of the past 36 Spelling Bee Champions to be Indian American, after his parents emigrated here from southern India.

Faizan's 1st place prize included $52,500, which he says he plans to donate some to charity.

With his second place earnings last year, Faizan said the most expensive thing he bought was a Rubik's cube that cost $1,500.

Whether its' the Hot Dog Competition or the Spelling Bee Competition, some people are just built differently, I guess.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow