WATCH: Florida County Sheriff Delivers Powerful Message At Charlie Krik Vigil

The assassination of conservative thought leader and activist Charlie Kirk continues to impact the entire country even 48 hours later.

Although it's hard to find positives in such dark times, one silver lining in the aftermath of Kirk's death is seeing the humanity of our society at large on display.

While the events that transpired in Utah on Wednesday have certainly lifted the veil that shrouded some of the more evil voices in our world, it has shown that there is still plenty of good left to outweigh the bad.

One such example was Lee County (Florida) Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who delivered a powerful message at a candlelit vigil being held in Kirk's honor yesterday.

Lee County is located in Southwest Florida and is home to almost a million residents, but seeing Sheriff Marceno up on the bed of a pickup truck speaking to the denizens of his county harkens back to a simpler time in small town America.

It's refreshing to see a leader being out among his people in times of crisis, and it definitely makes me proud to be a Floridian.

Marceno's message was simple but effective.

"No coward… is going to stop us from gathering and celebrating a life tragically lost… You're going to be safe when you're in Lee County, Florida."

This is a man who knows his community is hurting, and he did what every great leader would do. He went out and reassured his citizens that he was going to do everything in his power to make things right.

In today's age of divisiveness on the internet, Marceno's speech was met with almost universal praise, further strengthening the idea that Kirk's tragic death could be an inflection point to help heal a wounded nation.

If nothing else, maybe this is proof that, even in a time of cynicism towards political officials, there are some in leadership that still care about their constituents.

If Charlie Kirk accomplished nothing else in his brief time on Earth, he was at least able to show us that there is still room for human decency.