Watch: Dallas Cowboys Fan Removes Huge Team Logo Tattoo After Switching to Chiefs

A new video shows a Dallas Cowboys fan going through the painstaking process of having a giant Cowboys helmet logo tattoo removed from his back as he switches his fan allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs of all teams!

Brother, I'm not sure if you think that this is the best way to get Taylor Swift's attention, but this ain't it my man.

SEEMS A BIT LATE TO JUMP ON THE CHIEFS BANDWAGON

The new viral video shows the tattoo removal process of the Cowboys helmet that pretty much covers his ENTIRE back. Turns out fans, much like many star players, have started to say the hell with an organization or franchise and have no problem jumping ship to another one. It's the age of the NIL, after all!

The only thing that could have made this bizarre video even better, is if the tattoo artist mistakenly inscribed, "CHEFS," in a throwback nod to the classic Snickers commercial (when TV was actually witty and good!).

Social media has had plenty of fun with the unnamed fan, who just reeks of "bandwagon."

"Where's his Yankees tattoo located?" one fan tweeted out.

"Next to his Lakers one!" another responded.

Another person hilariously called him a "Narc" and said no one should trust him.

Someone may want to show this fan the Kansas City Chiefs' dismal Super Bowl LIX performance from last season in which they got completely rocked by the Eagles 40-22, after being shut out 24-0 at halftime.

The Kansas City dynasty may soon be coming to an end, much like the Cowboys of the 90s, and the New England Patriots of the 2000s-2010s.

Can't wait to see which team he goes to next… hopefully the Jets!