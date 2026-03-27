WATCH: Beauty Pageant's Teeth Fall Out On Stage, Handles It About As Well As You Can Given The Circumstances

If I had to guess the two most common nightmares that people experience, it would have to be something where you're on stage in front of a lot of people or one where your teeth fall out.

Unfortunately, one beauty pageant contestant lived out both of these in the middle of a competition.

We take you now to the preliminaries of the Miss Grand Thailand Pageant, the Super Bowl of preliminary beauty pageants in Thailand… probably.

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In the field, according to PEOPLE, was 18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago, who was on stage delivering a speech or introducing herself, or ordering lunch — I'm not really sure, seeing as I don't speak Thai.

I do, however, know that she was indeed speaking, and that led to her dental veneers popping right out of her mouth.

First of all, good for her for handling it like a champ. She just popped those fake chiclets back in and kept playing.

What a Hockey Gal!

That's a tough one, but I bet the people at Polygrip are rubbing their hands together. They just found their new commercial.

Honestly, I put the blame on the Thai language. I'm not sure if you've ever seen words, names, and places written out, but they look tough to say.

I mean, I'm afraid that if I tried to say some of those words and leaned into a consonant the wrong way, my teeth would come flying out of my face.

And I don't even have veneers. Just pristine, au naturale chompers.

On the bright side, is there any way her next pageant could go any worse than this? I don't think there is.

Not unless her talent is juggling chainsaws, and one gets away from her and goes careening into the crowd.

See, that would be worse than a little cosmetic dentistry faux pas, wouldn't it?