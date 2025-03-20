Mayor Unleashes On Condescending LGBTQ Activist Complaining About Veteran Flags

An LGBTQ activist decided to show up at a local city council meeting and compare the Pride flag to the Prisoner of War-Missing in Action flag. It was the ultimate ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ moment as the local mayor unloaded on the activist letting her know how disrespectful and moronic her comments were.

The condescending activist was put in her place during a council meeting in Newcastle, Washington, about 10 miles outside of Seattle. Ironically, the council voted to approve climate change goals and DEI policies into planning, two things of which the activist assuredly approves. Yet, her focus was on a rainbow-colored flag and disrespecting fallen Americans.

The woman claimed that Mayor Robert Clark intentionally flew the POW-MIA flag during the month of June to simply stop the Pride flag from going up the flag pole at City Hall.

After disgustingly comparing the 80,000-plus registered POWs and MIAs to the "20 million minimum LGBTQ members," she called the flying of the POW-MIA flag in June "disgusting."

"I've talked before about the hypocrisy, and I think that your approach to trying to trick people out of having to fly the Pride flag in June by making sure that the POW-MIA flag was flown is really disgusting," the woman said…"You should be ashamed, I definitely am."

After the woman finished issuing her complaints disgustingly comparing living in the United States as a member of the LGBTQ community to making the ultimate sacrifice for the country, the mayor had his turn to talk, and did not hold back.

"This country was founded because veterans lost their lives, hundreds of thousands of people died for this country so you could fly your Pride flag," Mayor Clark said.

"Do not ever disparage veterans in my presence, those 82,000 people that never came home, while you can fly your Pride flag, they sacrificed their lives," he continued.

"I tolerate it because you probably can't help yourself, but don't ever disparage veterans in front of me," he later added.

And that, folks, is how it is done. Mayor Clark hit the nail on the head with everything he said in response and then embarrassed the woman beyond belief with his comment about how she probably can't help herself.

Just a phenomenal scene, which isn't exactly a common occurrence in Washington state.