Viral Video Perfectly Sums Up The Kind Of Scumbags Living In Washington, D.C.: WATCH

A viral video managed to nail the types of losers you find living in Washington, D.C.

For OutKick readers who don't know, I've lived in the Washington, D.C. area for a decade. That time has been split between D.C. and Arlington, Virginia.

There are advantages and disadvantages to each location. Arlington is a bit further away from things, but is very safe and stable. Being in D.C. is convenient, but it feels like any given day might turn into a scene from "Black Hawk Down." The violence and carnage is out of control.

You know what I hate even more than all the shootings and random violence? The people who live in D.C.

Viral video captures the vibe of people in Washington, D.C.

TikTok user @possiblymaria posted a mega-viral video mocking couples in Washington, D.C., and this one is scary accurate.

Pretentious? Check. Delusional? Check. Believes they're important? Check. Has no idea how the world works? Check.

If this wasn't posted on TikTok and a clear joke, you might think it was filmed on any random day in Georgetown.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That video is so on-point that it's not even funny. I can feel my blood boiling after watching it. I can't stress enough how Washington, D.C. attracts the worst kind of people. It's a cesspool with the gravitational pull of Earth with it comes to finding the biggest losers in the country.

Other than me, of course. I'm totally normal and well-adjusted and not weird at all. Glad we got that on the record.

For every solid person I meet, there's 100 that I want to launch into the sun. The arrogance and delusion of the average Washington, D.C. resident who works in politics, media or lobbying can't be overstated. It's hard to believe it's even real.

For example, I had a woman walk into my favorite bar a couple of weekends ago wearing a shirt that said "c**t" across the front and started berating people as racist.

Does that sound insane to you? That's just another day in our nation's capital. I still see people wearing masks outside every single day in this garbage dump of a city.

Props to @possiblymaria for absolutely nailing the video. Now excuse me while I try to dial my rage back down after thinking about the idiots I'm forced to share air and resources with. Let me know what you think about people in Washington, D.C. at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.