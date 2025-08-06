Trump Responds To Bloody Washington, D.C. Attack With Harsh Threat, Victim's Photo Is Brutal

President Donald Trump is livid with the state of crime in Washington, D.C. following a brutal attack.

Trump has made it clear in both of his administrations that crime won't be tolerated under his watch. America is a law and order society.

That means people can either follow the law or risk ending up behind bars. Unfortunately, liberal policies have turned our nation's capital into a violent war zone, and that was on display with an attack on a former DOGE staffer.

Donald Trump slams attack on former DOGE staffer.

Edward Coristine, the former DOGE staffer known as "Big Balls," was brutally and violently attacked late Sunday night/early Monday morning in the D.C., according to Fox News.

The violent attack outraged the President, and he took to Truth Social to share a very simple message:

Local leaders can get crime under control in D.C. or the feds will do it for them.

Trump wrote the following on Truth Social:

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local "youths" and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these "minors" as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14. The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

You can see a photo of Coristine after the attack below. Be warned that it is graphic and might disturb some people.

Elon Musk shared more details about the actions of his former staffer, and said "Big Balls" was severely beaten after defending a woman during an attempted carjacking.

"A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC," the Tesla billionaire tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

As someone who has lived in the Washington metro area for a decade - the exact location of the Hookstead Compound is classified - I can tell you that the city can be a horror show.

I've been danger-close to a pair of shootings, had an interesting run-in with an armed gunman who stole a car and robbed an innocent woman (top three euphoric moment of my life, but a story for another time), seen armed robberies, drugged out zombies doing insane things and just about anything else you can imagine.

At this point, calling the police is a waste of time. I've been placed on hold multiple times, and one time during an attempted robbery, it took 45 minutes for someone to respond. At that point, the situation had been dealt with.

It's a shame what our nation's capital has turned into. It should be a shining example of American excellence. Instead, it's a crime-ridden hellhole and it appears Trump has had enough.

Will the federal government actually take control of D.C.? Probably not, but the threat of it happening might kick local leaders in gear to get the situation under control.

What do you think about the attack and Trump's response? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.