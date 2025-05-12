'SNL' Skit About Guns Is The Funniest Thing The Show Has Done In Years: WATCH

Walton Goggins gifted "Saturday Night Live" viewers one of the best sketches the show has done in a long time.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Goggins' work. The actor is criminally underrated. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Whether it's "Justified" or "The Righteous Gemstones," Goggins simply doesn't miss and his range is next level.

The fact he doesn't get more attention and praise is absolutely insane to me.

Walton Goggins is one of the most talented men in Hollywood. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Walton Goggins' "SNL" sketch about the Second Amendment is awesome.

Goggins hosted "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, and one moment stood out as particularly hilarious.

A sketch about the writing of the Second Amendment and guns.

You can watch the funny sketch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, I have to admit that I'm not a big "SNL" fan. I don't watch it when it airs because it's on way too late for an old working-class man like myself.

However, I do catch clips on social media from time to time, and this one definitely captured my attention. First off, I'll watch anything Goggins is in.

Second, it's legitimately funny. An American patriot just demanding guns be the focus of the Second Amendment is what this country is all about.

The fact he seemingly rolled a joint and lit it during the debate was just the cherry on top.

Walton Goggins starred in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch about the writing of the Second Amendment. (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Props to Goggins for hitting fans with one of the funniest "SNL" moments that I've seen in years. It's another reminder of the man's incredible skills and talent. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.