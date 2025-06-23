Hollywood Star Shares Refreshing Outlook On Life: 'Who Gives A F**k...'

Walton Goggins isn't worried about what other people think when it comes to life and work.

Goggins has scored several major roles throughout his career, and he's more famous at this moment than he ever has been before.

Below are some of his best performances:

Justified (the role that boosted him to star status)

The Shield (his first big break)

The Righteous Gemstones

Vice Principals

The White Lotus

Fallout

Django Unchained

Walton Goggins shares refreshing outlook on life and work.

Walton Goggins is known for being a unique guy, and in an industry where everyone thinks perception is all that matters, he seems to be an outlier.

Goggins appeared on a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, and was asked what he wished he knew sooner.

"The thing you constantly have to check is your ego. Just because this moment happens and then all of a sudden, it’s, "Well, you have to do things of a certain caliber or you’re going to be seen this way or that way.' Who gives a f*ck what other people think? At the end of the day, go to work. And, more importantly, don’t manage or try to dictate what that experience will be," Goggins said in response.

Goggins also touched on interactions with fans out in public, especially those who have different theories on his shows and movies that he disagrees with.

"Well, yeah. I mean, if they’re sharing an idea, like, "This is what I think." I’ll say, "Well, it’s interesting that it hit you that way. I think you’re wrong." (Laughter.) But I quite like having those conversations. And this is going to sound weird, but I’m a father, and I just feel like every time I’m stopped on the street, I can provide for my family. Like, it’s a blessing, not a curse," he said during the THR roundtable.

In an era where most celebrities think they're untouchable, it's neat to hear a guy talk about how it's a "blessing, not a curse" to be recognized by his fans.

Goggins really does continue to prove he's one of the coolest guys in Hollywood - if not the coolest. Life is short. Live it the best you can, and block out the outside noise. It's a distraction and nothing more. Clearly, that mentality is working out well for Goggins as his career continues to soar. Now, we hold out hope that "Justified" returns for one final ride, even if it looks incredibly doubtful. Let me know what you think of Goggins' comments at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.